Human Ration: What is it and what is it for?

Human feed is the name popularly given to the product made by a mixture of whole grains, flour, bran and other components. It is rich in antioxidants, protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals that are not normally found in the usual diet and can easily be included in the main meals of the day with the aim of increasing the benefits to the body.

This mixture is basically composed of: oats, brown sugar, cocoa powder, wheat fiber, soy powder, sesame, guarana, brewer’s yeast, flaxseed, quinoa and gelatin powder. It received this name in reference to animal feed, which is also obtained through the nutritious mixture of various foods.

Human food can be marketed with the indication of replacing one or more daily meals, however, since 2011 ANVISA has warned that it is not recommended to replace a meal with human food, because even though it is a compound rich in several nutrients , cannot meet all the nutritional needs of the body. It is recommended to be taken in snacks or with breakfast.

what is it for

Human food is used to enrich meals and promote a healthier diet. Due to the large amount of whole grains and fibers present in the compound, the consumption of human food has several benefits, such as: weight control, improvement of bowel function, protection of heart health and control of menopausal symptoms.

1. Helps in weight control

The large amount of soluble fiber, mainly contained in oats, helps to reduce gastric emptying, increasing satiety and decreasing appetite. Other components of human food also help to accelerate metabolism and stimulate digestion, such as cocoa powder, guarana powder, quinoa and flaxseed, for example.

2. Helps regulate the gut

Human food also has a mix of cereal sources of insoluble fiber, present mainly in wheat fiber, flaxseed and quinoa. Insoluble fiber prevents constipation by increasing fecal bulk and promoting bowel movements. The daily recommendation for fiber is approximately 30g/day, which is difficult to achieve with a diet low in whole grains.

3. Helps control menopause

Among the components of human food are soy and flaxseed, two foods rich in isoflavones. Isoflavones are substances called phytoestrogens, because they are structurally very similar to the estrogen hormone, and their consumption helps to reduce and regulate the symptoms caused by menopause. Learn more about menopausal symptoms.

4. Reduces the risk of heart disease

Because it has a large amount of nutrients that have antioxidant activity and polyunsaturated fatty acids such as omega 3 and 6, for example, human food becomes a potent protector of cardiovascular health, as it is possible to promote the regulation of the level of cholesterol in the blood. , reduce triglyceride levels and help control blood pressure. In addition, antioxidants also prevent the emergence of chronic non-communicable diseases, such as obesity, hypertension and diabetes.

Where to buy

There are several versions and brands of human food, which differ in terms of proportion and types of ingredients, method of preparation and forms of consumption. Usually this type of product can be found in dietetics and some online stores.

However, it is possible to make human food at home by purchasing the ingredients separately.

How to make human food at home

To make human food at home is very simple, just follow the recommendation:

Ingredients:

250 g of wheat fiber;

125 g of powdered soy milk;

125 g of brown flaxseed;

100 g of brown sugar;

100 g of rolled oats;

100 g of sesame with husk;

75 g of wheat germ;

50 g of unflavored gelatin;

25 g of guarana powder;

25 g of brewer’s yeast;

25 g of cocoa powder.

Preparation mode:

Mix all the ingredients of the recipe well, deposit in an airtight container, store in the fridge. This recipe will yield 1kg.

This mixture can be added to meals or used to enrich fruit smoothies.

How to make fruit smoothie with human food

Ingredients

250 ml of skimmed milk or soy milk;

2 tablespoons of homemade compost;

1 cup (tea) of some chopped fruit.

Preparation mode:

Blend all ingredients in a blender, sweeten to taste with honey.