Can a kidney cyst be cancer? How to treat?

The kidney cyst corresponds to a fluid-filled sac that normally forms in people over 40 years of age and, when small, does not cause symptoms or pose a risk to the person. In the case of complex, larger and numerous cysts, blood can be seen in the urine and back pain, for example, and should be aspirated or removed by surgery according to the nephrologist’s recommendation.

Due to the absence of symptoms, especially when it comes to a simple cyst, some people can go several years without knowing they have a kidney cyst, only being discovered in routine exams, such as ultrasound or computed tomography, for example.

Signals and symptons

When the kidney cyst is small, it usually does not cause symptoms. However, in the case of larger or complex cysts, some clinical changes may be noticed, such as:

Back pain;

Presence of blood in the urine;

Increase in blood pressure;

Frequent urinary infections.

Simple kidney cysts are usually benign and a person can go through life without knowing they have it due to the absence of symptoms, being only discovered in routine exams.

The signs and symptoms of kidney cysts can also be indicative of other conditions that can result in kidney impairment. Take the test and see if you have any kidney changes:

Classification of cysts

Kidney cysts can be classified according to their size and content into:

Bosniak I which represents the simple and benign cyst, being normally small;

which represents the simple and benign cyst, being normally small; Bosniak II which is also benign, but has some septa and calcifications inside;

which is also benign, but has some septa and calcifications inside; Bosniak IIF which is characterized by the presence of more septa and larger than 3 cm;

which is characterized by the presence of more septa and larger than 3 cm; Bosniak III in which the cyst is larger, has thick walls, several septa and dense material inside;

in which the cyst is larger, has thick walls, several septa and dense material inside; Bosniak IVare cysts that have characteristics of cancer and should be removed as soon as they are identified.

classification is made according to the result of the computed tomography and thus the nephrologist can decide which treatment will be indicated for each case. See how it’s done and how to prepare for a CT scan.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of renal cyst is done according to the size and severity of the cyst, in addition to the symptoms presented by the patient. In the case of simple cysts, only periodic follow-up may be necessary to check for growth or symptoms.

In cases where the cysts are large and cause symptoms, the nephrologist may recommend surgical removal or emptying of the cyst, in addition to the use of pain relievers and antibiotics, which are usually indicated before or after surgery.

Can a kidney cyst be cancer?

A kidney cyst is not cancer and cannot become cancer. What happens is that kidney cancer looks like a complex kidney cyst and can be misdiagnosed by the doctor. However, tests such as CT scans and MRI scans can help distinguish a kidney cyst from kidney cancer, which are two different diseases. Learn about the most common symptoms of kidney cancer.

baby kidney cyst

Baby kidney cyst can be a normal situation when it appears on its own. But if more than one cyst is identified in the baby’s kidney, it may be indicative of Polycystic Kidney Disease, which is a genetic disease and must be monitored by a nephrologist to avoid possible complications. In some cases, this disease can be diagnosed even during pregnancy through ultrasound.