How to tell if someone is using drugs: most common signs and symptoms

Some symptoms such as red eyes, weight loss, sudden mood swings, and even loss of interest in daily activities can help to identify if someone is using drugs. However, depending on the drug being consumed, these symptoms may vary.

Thus, while some drugs, such as cocaine, mainly cause changes in behavior, others, such as marijuana or LSD, cause psychological changes, in which aggression, depression, excitement or bad mood are manifested, for example. In addition, almost all drugs cause physical symptoms, such as red eyes, weight loss, or tremors, for example.

Learn about the different types of drugs and their effects on the body.

1. Physical signs

All drugs manifest differently in the body, however, these are the most common physical signs and symptoms:

Red eyes and excessive tears;

Pupils larger or smaller than normal;

Involuntary eye movements;

Rapid weight changes;

Frequent hand tremors;

Difficulty coordinating movements;

Slow or altered speech;

Low noise tolerance;

Decreased sensitivity to pain;

Changes in body temperature;

Changes in heart rate and blood pressure.

In addition, people who regularly use drugs also tend to stop worrying about their image, starting to constantly wear the same clothes or not getting ready before leaving home, for example.

2. Behavioral signs

Drugs have a strong effect on the correct functioning of the brain, causing the user to have changes in the way he behaves and even in the emotions he expresses. Some of the most common changes are:

Decreased productivity at work or in daily activities;

Frequent absences from work or other commitments;

Easily start fights at home or work;

Doing dangerous activities, such as driving after drinking or engaging in risky sexual behavior;

Having a frequent need to borrow money;

Losing interest in friends and family.

Another very common sign is the desire to always be alone, avoiding activities such as leaving the house or being with friends. Usually, it is during these moments that the person feels the privacy needed to return to using the drug, without anyone knowing.

3. Psychological signs

This type of signs can be more evident in some types of drugs, such as marijuana, LSD or ecstasy, as they are capable of causing strong hallucinations, which alter the perception of the surroundings. These signals include:

Being constantly afraid or anxious for no apparent reason;

Have sudden changes in personality;

Being more agitated and hyperactive during certain times of the day;

Having sudden moments of anger or easy irritability;

Show less desire to do daily activities;

have low self-esteem;

Loss of meaning in life;

Changes in memory, concentration and learning;

Development of some form of schizophrenia or paranoid ideas.

These changes can also be symptoms of a psychiatric illness, such as depression, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia, for example. In this way, it may be necessary to consult a doctor who knows the person or, then, take the person to a psychologist, in order to understand the true cause of the changes.

Who is most at risk of using drugs?

People of any age, gender or economic status can be tempted to try a drug and even become addicted. However, there are some factors that are related to an increased risk of initiating drug use.

Some of these factors include having a family history of drug use, having a psychiatric disorder such as depression or attention deficit disorder, having a group of friends where some people use some type of drug, feeling a lack of family support, being exposed to medications for an extended period of time, being pressured by other people, or consuming too soon.

In addition, drugs are also more used by those who need to escape reality, such as those who suffer from post-traumatic stress or have anxiety or panic attacks, for example.

What to do in case of suspicion

When you suspect that someone may be using drugs, the most important thing is to talk to that person to try to understand if the suspicion has any basis. Regardless of the answer, it is important to show the person that you are available to help with whatever is needed and to seek expert help if necessary. In the case of adolescents, it is necessary to be careful since, in addition to the changes that the drug produces in the body, there are also age-related changes.

In cases where the person is already addicted to the drug, it is very common for them to try to lie, however, being available to help is the best way to try to get to the truth. In these cases, the only form of treatment is to seek a rehabilitation clinic or a reception center, such as the Psychosocial Care Center (CAPS) of the SUS.

In most cases, it will take a lot of time, patience, and compassion to help a friend or family member to come out of a drug addiction.