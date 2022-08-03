Panting (hyperventilation): what it could be and what to do

Panting, or hyperventilation, can be understood as short, rapid breathing, in which the person needs to make more effort to be able to breathe properly. In some cases, wheezing can be accompanied by some symptoms such as excessive tiredness, weakness and chest pain, for example.

Panting can be considered normal after performing a physical activity of greater intensity, however when it becomes frequent and does not improve even after resting, it can be a sign of respiratory or heart problems, and it is important to consult the general practitioner so that tests and initiate appropriate treatment.

The main causes of wheezing are:

1. Intense physical activity

When a very intense physical activity is performed and the body is not used to it, it is common for breathing to become faster and shorter, this is a sign that the body is perceiving the activity and is generating physical conditioning.

What to do: after intense physical activity, it is recommended to rest, so that breathing gradually returns to normal. In addition, it is important to continue to practice the activity, because in this way the person gains physical conditioning and does not present wheezing and fatigue so easily.

2. Anxiety

Anxiety can lead to the emergence of psychological and physical symptoms, including wheezing, dizziness, chest pain and, in some cases, feeling faint, for example. Learn to recognize the symptoms of anxiety.

What to do: it is important to recognize the factors that lead to the appearance of anxiety symptoms, in addition to adopting measures that help to relax, such as practicing physical activity, valuing the present and trying to breathe deeply and calmly. In this way, it is possible to control the symptoms of anxiety.

However, when these attitudes are not enough or when anxiety symptoms can interfere with day-to-day activities, it is indicated to seek help from a psychologist so that a more specific treatment can be initiated that promotes the well-being of the patient. person.

3. Anemia

One of the characteristics of anemia is the decrease in the concentration of hemoglobin, which is responsible for transporting oxygen to the body. Thus, when there is little hemoglobin available, the person may breathe more heavily in an attempt to capture more oxygen and thus supply the body’s needs.

Know other symptoms of anemia.

What to do: in these cases it is important that tests are carried out to confirm anemia and start treatment according to the doctor’s recommendation, which may involve the use of medicines, supplements or change in diet, for example.

4. Heart failure

In heart failure, the heart has difficulty pumping blood to the body, consequently, there is a decrease in the amount of oxygen that reaches the lungs, leading to the appearance of symptoms such as wheezing, tiredness, nocturnal cough and swelling in the legs at the end of the day. , for example.

What to do: it is recommended that heart failure be identified through exams and, if confirmed, treatment should be initiated according to the cardiologist’s guidance. The doctor usually indicates the use of drugs to improve heart function, in addition to changes in eating and living habits. Understand how heart failure is treated.

5. Asthma

The main symptom of asthma is difficulty breathing due to inflammation in the bronchi, which prevents the passage of air, making breathing more labored. The symptoms of asthma attacks usually arise when a person is exposed to cold, allergens, smoke or dust mites, being more frequent in the morning or when the person lies down to sleep.

What to do: it is important that the person always has the inhaler at hand for asthma attacks, because as soon as the first symptoms appear, the medication should be used. If the firecracker is not nearby, it is recommended to remain calm and remain in the same position until medical help arrives or you are referred to an emergency department. In addition, it is indicated to loosen the clothes and try to breathe slowly. Check first aid in case of asthma.

6. Pneumonia

Pneumonia is a respiratory disease caused by a virus, bacteria or fungi and which, among other symptoms, can cause a feeling of shortness of breath and wheezing. This is because in pneumonia, the infectious agents lead to inflammation of the lung and accumulation of fluid within the lung alveoli, making it difficult for air to pass.

What to do: Treatment for pneumonia should be done according to the cause and according to the guidance of the pulmonologist or general practitioner, and the use of antibiotics, antivirals or antifungals may be recommended, in addition to changing the diet so that the immune system becomes stronger. Understand how pneumonia treatment is done.