Child stuttering: how to identify and treat it

Child stuttering can be perceived between the ages of 2 and 3, which corresponds to the period of speech development, through the appearance of some frequent signs such as difficulty in completing a word and prolongation of syllables, for example.

Most of the time, childhood stuttering disappears as the child grows and speech develops, however in some cases it can remain and get worse over time, and it is important that the child periodically goes to the speech therapist so that exercises are done to stimulate speech.

how to identify

The first signs of stuttering may appear between two and three years of age, as it is during this period that the child begins to develop speech. Thus, parents can begin to identify stuttering when the child begins to prolong the sounds, when he repeats the sounds of syllables or when there is a blockage at the moment of speaking a certain syllable. In addition, it is common for children who stutter to also have movements associated with speech, such as frowning, for example.

In addition, it can often be noticed that even if the child wants to speak, he cannot complete the sentence or word quickly due to involuntary movements or unexpected stopping in the middle of speech.

Why does it happen?

The exact cause of stuttering is not yet known, but it is believed that it is due to genetic factors or that it may be related to changes in the nervous system due to the non-development of some areas of the brain that are related to speech connections.

In addition, stuttering can also be due to poor development of the muscles related to speech, or due to emotional factors, which, when properly treated, make stuttering cease to exist or have less intensity and impact on the child’s life. Learn more about the causes of stuttering.

Although it is often considered that shyness, anxiety and nervousness are causes of stuttering, they are actually a consequence, because the child starts to feel uncomfortable to speak, which can also result in social isolation, for example.

How should stuttering in childhood be treated?

Stuttering in childhood is curable as long as it is identified early and treatment with a speech therapist is started right away. According to the child’s stuttering level, the speech therapist can indicate some exercises to improve the child’s communication, in addition to being important to give some guidance to parents, such as:

Do not interrupt the child while speaking;

Do not devalue stuttering or call the child a stutterer;

Maintain eye contact with the child;

Listen to the child carefully;

Try to speak more slowly with the child.

Although the speech therapist is essential, parents play a fundamental role in improving the child’s stuttering and social integration, and it is important that they encourage the child to speak and speak slowly with the child, using simple words and phrases.