Stomach reduction: indications, types and postoperative

Bariatric surgery, also called gastroplasty, is a stomach reduction surgery that is indicated for weight loss in cases of morbid obesity associated with complications such as diabetes and hypertension, for example.

There are different methods to perform this surgery and it can be performed on people over 18 years of age who are unable to lose weight with other treatments. After surgery, it is necessary to follow a strict diet and practice physical activity regularly, to promote weight loss and the proper functioning of the body.

bariatric surgery price

The price of bariatric surgery can be between 20,000 to 40,000 reais, and the value varies according to the type of surgery, the selected location and the surgeon.

This surgery can also be performed by the SUS, but it is a lengthy and complicated process, as only more severe cases of morbid obesity associated with health complications are usually approved. In addition, it is also necessary to prove that other treatments to lose weight, with medical and nutritionist monitoring, did not work.

When to have bariatric surgery

Bariatric surgery can be performed in cases of morbid obesity, when the BMI is greater than 40 kg/m2 or when the BMI is greater than 35 kg/m2 and diseases such as diabetes, sleep apnea, hypertension, dyslipidemia, cardiovascular diseases are present. , severe uncontrolled asthma, osteoarthritis, herniated discs, gastroesophageal reflux with surgical indication, calculous cholecystopathy, acute recurrent pancreatitis, hepatic steatosis, stress urinary incontinence in women, infertility, erectile dysfunction, polycystic ovary syndrome, varicose veins and hemorrhoidal disease , idiopathic intracranial hypertension, social stigmatization and depression.

However, only patients who have not had results with clinical and nutritional treatment for at least two years can undergo surgery.

Put your data in the BMI Calculator and see if you are fit for the surgery:

Types of bariatric surgery

The main types of bariatric surgery are:

1. Gastric band

This is the surgery indicated as the first option, as it is non-invasive, consisting of a belt that is placed around the stomach, to reduce space and cause a feeling of satiety more quickly. Surgery is usually faster, has fewer risks, and has a faster recovery.

Since there is no change in the stomach, the gastric band can be removed after the person has managed to lose weight, without causing any permanent change. In this way, people who use this type of surgery should also follow up with a nutritionist to maintain the diet after removing the band, so that they do not gain weight again.

2. Vertical gastrectomy

It is a type of invasive surgery, normally used in morbidly obese people, in which a part of the stomach is removed, reducing the space available for food. In this technique, the absorption of nutrients is not affected, but the person must follow a diet with the nutritionist, since the stomach can dilate again.

Since it is a surgery in which a part of the stomach is removed, there are greater risks, as well as a slower recovery, which can take up to 6 months. However, this type of surgery has a longer lasting result, especially in those who have difficulty following a diet.

3. Endoscopic gastroplasty

This is a similar procedure to gastrectomy, but in this surgery, the doctor makes small stitches inside the stomach to make it smaller, rather than cutting it out. In this way, there is less space for food, leading to the intake of less food, making it easier to lose weight. After weight loss, the stitches can be removed and the person has all the stomach space again.

This surgery is mainly indicated for those who cannot lose weight with exercise and diet, but who are able to maintain a balanced diet.

4. bypass gastric

It is usually used in people with high degrees of obesity who have used other less invasive techniques without result. This technique helps to lose weight fast because it greatly reduces the size of the stomach, but it is an irreversible method.

5. Biliopancreatic diversion

In most cases, biliopancreatic diversion is indicated for people who are unable to follow a diet and who are morbidly obese, even after trying other bariatric surgeries. In this type of surgery, the doctor removes a part of the stomach and intestine, reducing the absorption of nutrients, even if the person eats normally.

People who have had a biliopancreatic diversion usually need to use a nutritional supplement to ensure that they are not lacking in vitamins and minerals that are important for the body to function.

Watch the following video and check out the situations in which bariatric surgery is recommended:

How is the postoperative

The postoperative period of bariatric surgery requires dietary care, based on a liquid diet, which can then be changed to a soft diet, and normal solid food can only be changed 30 days after the operation. In addition, it is necessary to take the food supplements prescribed by the doctor to avoid problems due to nutrient deficiencies, such as anemia and hair loss, for example.

Learn more about recovery after bariatric surgery.

Women who wish to become pregnant after the operation should wait about 18 months to start trying to conceive, as accelerated weight loss can harm the baby’s growth.