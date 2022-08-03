Laparoscopy Bariatric Surgery: Advantages and Disadvantages

Laparoscopic bariatric surgery, or laparoscopic bariatric surgery, is a surgery to reduce the stomach that is performed with a modern technique, less invasive and more comfortable for the patient.

In this surgery, the doctor performs the reduction of the stomach through 5 to 6 small ‘holes’ in the abdomen, through which he introduces the necessary instruments, including a microcamera connected to a monitor that allows the visualization of the stomach and facilitates the surgery.

In addition to being less invasive, this type of surgery also has a faster recovery time, as it takes less time for wounds to heal. Feeding continues to be done in the same way as for other classic bariatric surgeries, as it is necessary to allow the digestive system to recover.

The price of videolaparoscopy bariatric surgery varies between 10,000 and 30,000 reais but when performed by SUS it is free.

Advantages and disadvantages

The great advantage of this procedure is the recovery time, which is faster than in a classic surgery in which the doctor needs to make a cut to reach the stomach. Tissues heal more quickly and the person is able to move better than with open surgery.

In addition, there is also a lower risk of infection, as the wounds are smaller and easier to care for.

As for the disadvantages, there are few, the most common being the accumulation of air inside the abdomen that can cause swelling and some discomfort. This air is normally injected by the surgeon to move the instruments and better observe the site. However, this air is reabsorbed by the body, disappearing in up to 3 days.

who can do

Laparoscopic bariatric surgery can be performed in the same cases in which classical surgery is indicated. Thus, there is an indication for people with:

BMI greater than 40 kg/m² without weight loss, even with adequate and proven nutritional monitoring;

without weight loss, even with adequate and proven nutritional monitoring; BMI greater than 35 kg/m² and presence of serious chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, uncontrolled diabetes or very high cholesterol.

After approval for surgery, the person, along with the doctor, can choose between 4 different modalities of surgery: gastric band; gastric bypass; duodenal diversion and sleeve gastrectomy.

Watch the following video and check out in which situations bariatric surgery is justified:

How is the recovery

After surgery, it is necessary to stay in the hospital for at least 2 to 7 days, to evaluate the emergence of complications, such as infection, and for the digestive system to work again. Thus, the person should only be discharged after they start eating and going to the bathroom.

During the first two weeks it is also important to bandage the cuts from the surgery, going to the hospital or health center, to ensure good healing, reduce scarring and avoid infections.

The biggest stage of recovery is related to food, which should be started gradually over the days, starting with a liquid diet, which then should change to pasty and finally to semi-solid or solid. Nutritional guidance will be initiated in the hospital, but it is important to follow up with a nutritionist, to adapt the food plan over time and even supplementation, if necessary.

Learn more about how your diet should evolve after bariatric surgery.

Possible risks of surgery

The risks of laparoscopic bariatric surgery are the same as those of classic surgery:

Infection of cutting sites;

Bleeding, especially in the digestive system;

Malabsorption of vitamins and nutrients.

Usually, these complications arise during the period of hospitalization and, therefore, are identified by the medical team. When this happens, you may need further surgery to try to correct the problem.