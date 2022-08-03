Hemoptysis: what it is, causes and what to do

Hemoptysis is the scientific name given to coughing up blood, which is usually related to lung disorders, such as tuberculosis, chronic bronchitis, pulmonary embolism and lung cancer, for example, which can lead to significant blood loss through the mouth, and it is important to go immediately. hospital so that treatment can be started and complications can be prevented.

Hemoptysis is considered when the bleeding has a pulmonary origin and there is a loss of 100 to more than 500 mL of blood in 24 hours, however this value may vary according to the physician in charge. The amount of blood lost is considered serious when it can put the person’s life at risk due to obstruction of the airway by the accumulation of blood.

Main causes of hemoptysis

Hemoptysis can be a symptom of several diseases, but it is more often related to inflammatory, infectious or malignant changes in the lung, or in the blood vessels that reach this organ and promote its irrigation, the main ones being:

Tuberculosis;

Pneumonia;

Chronic bronchitis;

Pulmonary embolism;

Lung cancer and lung metastases;

bronchiectasis;

Behcet’s Disease and Wegener’s Granulomatosis, which are diseases characterized by inflammation of blood vessels throughout the body.

Coughing up blood can also occur as a result of invasive diagnostic or treatment procedures that may have caused injury to the upper respiratory tract, such as the mouth, nose or throat, and may also originate in the gastrointestinal tract, however when hemoptysis occurs in these two situations, it is called pseudo hemoptysis.

How the diagnosis is made

The diagnosis of hemoptysis is made mainly through the evaluation of the symptoms and clinical history of the person. So, in case the person has coughing up blood for more than 1 week, weight loss for no apparent reason, high fever, change in breathing and/or chest pain, it is recommended to go immediately to the hospital for tests that can identify the cause of the symptoms.

The doctor usually recommends performing imaging tests, such as chest x-ray and computed tomography, with the aim of evaluating the lungs and identifying any signs suggestive of bleeding that could compromise the person’s life. In addition, laboratory tests such as coagulogram and blood count are requested to verify the quantity and characteristics of circulating blood cells.

The diagnosis of hemoptysis is also made through bronchoscopy, an examination in which a small flexible tube with a microcamera attached to its end is introduced into the mouth or nose and continues to the lung, allowing the physician to observe the entire lung structure and breathing and identify the bleeding site. Understand how bronchoscopy is done.

Treatment for hemoptysis

Treatment for hemoptysis is done according to the cause and the amount of blood lost, with the aim of controlling bleeding and keeping the patient stable. Thus, bronchoscopy or arteriography may be recommended and, depending on the severity, plasma and platelet transfusion may be indicated.

When the bleeding becomes uncontrollable, even though measures have already been taken to control it, a surgical procedure is indicated, such as bronchial artery embolization, for example, in which the doctor, with the aid of a small flexible tube and a microcamera in the tip, can identify the site and stop the bleeding.

According to the cause of hemoptysis, the doctor may also indicate other treatments, such as the use of antibiotics, in case the bleeding is due to infections, anticoagulants, anti-inflammatory drugs or, in case it is due to cancer. lung cancer, chemotherapy may be indicated.