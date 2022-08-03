Salivary glands: what are they, what is their function and common problems

The salivary glands are structures located in the mouth and whose function is to produce and secrete saliva, which has enzymes responsible for facilitating the digestive process of food and for maintaining the lubrication of the throat and mouth, preventing dryness.

In some situations, such as infections or salivary stone formation, salivary gland function can be impaired, resulting in symptoms such as swelling of the affected gland, which can be felt through swelling of the face, as well as pain to open the mouth and to swallow. , for example. In these situations, it is important that the person goes to the dentist or general practitioner so that the cause is investigated and the appropriate treatment is initiated.

Salivary gland function

The main function of the salivary glands is the production and secretion of saliva, which happens when there is food in the mouth or as a result of an olfactory stimulus, in addition to happening regularly with the aim of maintaining the lubrication and hygiene of the mouth, as it has enzymes capable of eliminating bacteria and thus reduce the risk of caries.

The saliva produced and secreted is also rich in digestive enzymes, such as ptyalin, also known as salivary amylase, which is responsible for the first stage of the digestive process, which corresponds to the degradation of starch and the softening of food, allowing its swallowing. Understand how the digestive process works.

Salivary glands are present in the mouth and can be classified according to their location as:

parotid glands which is the largest salivary gland and is located in front of the ear and behind the jaw;

submandibular glands which is present in the back of the mouth;

sublingual glandswhich are small and located under the tongue.

All salivary glands produce saliva, however the parotid glands, which are larger, are responsible for the greatest production and secretion of saliva.

What problems can happen?

Some situations can interfere with the functioning of the salivary glands, which can have consequences for the person’s well-being and quality of life. The main alteration related to the salivary gland is the obstruction of the salivary duct due to the presence of stones formed at the site.

Salivary gland alterations may vary according to their cause, evolution and prognosis, the main alterations related to these glands being:

1. Sialoadenite

Sialadenitis corresponds to inflammation of the salivary gland due to infection by viruses or bacteria, obstruction of the duct or presence of salivary calculus, resulting in symptoms that can be uncomfortable for the person, such as constant pain in the mouth, redness of the mucous membranes, swelling of the region below. of the tongue and dry mouth.

In the case of sialoadenitis involving the parotid gland, it is also possible to notice swelling on the side of the face, which is where this gland can be found. Know how to recognize the signs of sialoadenitis.

What to do: Sialadenitis usually disappears on its own, without any specific treatment being necessary. However, when it is persistent, it is recommended to go to the dentist or general practitioner for the diagnosis and treatment to be started, which varies according to the cause, and antibiotics may be indicated, in case of infection, or use of anti-inflammatory drugs to reduce signs and symptoms.

2. Sialolithiasis

Sialolithiasis can be popularly defined as the presence of salivary stones in the salivary duct, causing its obstruction, which can be perceived through signs and symptoms such as pain in the face and mouth, swelling, difficulty swallowing and dry mouth.

The cause of the formation of salivary stones is not yet known, but it is known that the stones are the result of the crystallization of substances present in the saliva and that it can be favored by an inadequate diet or the use of some drugs that are capable of reducing the amount of saliva. saliva produced.

What to do: Treatment for sialolithiasis must be recommended by a doctor and may vary depending on the size of the stone. In the case of small stones, it may be recommended that the person drinks a lot of water to favor the exit of the stone from the salivary duct. On the other hand, when the stone is very large, the doctor may recommend performing a minor surgical procedure to remove the stone. Understand how sialolithiasis is treated.

3. Cancer of the salivary glands

Salivary gland cancer is a rare disease that can be noticed from the appearance of some signs and symptoms, such as the appearance of a lump on the face, neck or mouth, pain and numbness in the face, difficulty opening the mouth and swallowing and weakness in the face muscles.

Despite being a malignant change, this type of cancer is totally treatable and curable, however it is important that the diagnosis is made quickly and the treatment started soon afterwards.

What to do: In the case of salivary gland cancer, it is important that treatment is started as soon as possible in order to avoid metastases and worsening of the person’s clinical condition. Thus, depending on the type of cancer and its extent, the doctor may recommend surgery to remove as many tumor cells as possible, as well as radiotherapy and chemotherapy, which can be performed alone or together.

4. Infections

The salivary glands can also have their functioning altered and become swollen due to infections, which can be from fungi, viruses or bacteria. The most common infection is the virus in the family Paramyxoviridaewhich is responsible for mumps, also known as infectious parotitis.

The signs of mumps appear up to 25 days after contact with the virus and the main symptom of mumps is swelling on the side of the face, in the region between the ear and chin, due to inflammation of the parotid gland, in addition to headache and face, pain when swallowing and when opening the mouth and feeling of dry mouth.

What to do: The treatment for parotitis aims to relieve symptoms, and the doctor may recommend the use of painkillers to relieve discomfort, as well as rest and intake of plenty of fluids, so that the virus is easier to eliminate from the body.

5. Autoimmune diseases

Some autoimmune diseases can also make the salivary glands more swollen and with compromised functionality, as is the case with Sjögren’s Syndrome, which is an autoimmune disease in which there is inflammation of various glands in the body, including the salivary and lacrimal. With this, symptoms such as dry mouth, dry eyes, difficulty swallowing, dry skin and increased risk of infections in the mouth and eyes appear. Learn about other symptoms of Sjögren’s Syndrome.

What to do: Treatment for Sjögren’s Syndrome is aimed at relieving symptoms, so the doctor may recommend the use of lubricating eye drops, artificial saliva and anti-inflammatories to decrease inflammation of the glands.