What is knee replacement surgery like?

Surgery to place a knee prosthesis, also called knee arthroplasty, is a procedure that aims to reduce pain and correct knee deformities through the placement of an artificial piece capable of replacing the joint. of arthritis and arthrosis.

This procedure is usually indicated when there is severe impairment of the joint or when improvements cannot be achieved with the use of medication and physical therapy sessions.

The price of the knee prosthesis varies according to the type to be used. For example, for a prosthesis with cemented fixation and without replacement of the kneecap, the value can reach R$ 20 thousand, including hospitalization, materials and medicines, with the value of the prosthesis being on average R$ 10 thousand.

How is prosthesis surgery performed?

Knee prosthesis surgery is performed by replacing worn cartilage with metallic, ceramic or plastic devices, returning the patient to an aligned, pain-free and functioning joint. This replacement can be partial, when only some components of the joint are removed, or total, when the entire original joint is removed and replaced by a metal device.

Surgery to place a knee replacement usually takes about 2 hours and is done under spinal anesthesia. After surgery, it is recommended not to get out of bed for 12 hours, so the doctor may place a urinary catheter to keep the bladder empty, so that the person does not have to get up to use the bathroom. This probe is normally removed the next day.

The hospital stay is 3 to 4 days and physiotherapy can be started the day after the surgery. The doctor usually recommends taking painkillers and anti-inflammatories for the first few days, and the patient may have to return to the hospital to have the stitches removed 12 to 14 days after surgery.

Because it is an expensive procedure that involves joint replacement, knee replacement is not recommended for people who only experience knee pain or discomfort. Surgery is only indicated when the pain does not improve with medication or physical therapy and limits the performance of daily activities, when there is stiffness in the joint, when the pain is constant and when there is deformity in the knee.

What is recovery like after surgery?

Recovery from knee replacement surgery can range from 3 to 6 weeks. Depending on the case, the patient starts by moving the knee 2 to 3 days after the surgery and starts walking as soon as he has regained muscle control, usually guided by a physical therapist and with the help of a walker in the first few days.

Gradually it is possible to resume most day-to-day activities, being only recommended to avoid some positions such as squatting or lifting your knees a lot. In addition, the practice of exercises with high impact or that force knee flexion should be avoided.

Physiotherapy after prosthesis placement

Physiotherapy for knee prosthesis should be started before surgery and resumed on the 1st postoperative day. The goals are to relieve pain and swelling, improve knee movement, and strengthen muscles. The program should be guided by a physical therapist and should include exercises to:

Strengthen the leg muscles;

Improve knee movements;

Train balance and proprioception;

Train the way to walk, without support or using crutches;

Stretch the leg muscles.

After discharge from the hospital, the patient should periodically consult the orthopedic surgeon for follow-up and an X-ray to check if everything is ok. Care should also be taken, such as avoiding falls, taking light walks and performing regular physical exercises to maintain knee strength and mobility, at the physiotherapy clinic or at the gym under the guidance of the physical educator.

