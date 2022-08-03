Salivary gland cancer: symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

Salivary gland cancer is rare, being most often identified during routine exams or a trip to the dentist, in which changes in the mouth can be verified. This type of tumor can be noticed through some signs and symptoms, such as swelling or the appearance of a lump in the mouth, difficulty swallowing and a feeling of weakness in the face, which can be more or less intense according to the affected salivary gland and extent. of the tumor.

Although rare, salivary gland cancer is treatable, requiring the removal of part or all of the affected salivary gland. Depending on the affected gland and the extent of the cancer, chemotherapy and radiotherapy sessions may also be necessary to eliminate the tumor cells.

Symptoms of salivary gland cancer

The main symptoms that may indicate the development of cancer in the salivary glands include:

Swelling or lump in the mouth, neck, or near the jaw;

Tingling or numbness in the face;

Feeling of weakness on one side of the face;

Difficulty swallowing;

Constant pain somewhere in the mouth;

Difficulty opening the mouth fully.

When these symptoms arise and there is a suspicion of developing cancer, it is recommended to consult a head and neck surgeon or general practitioner to perform diagnostic tests, such as MRI or CT scan, and diagnose the problem, initiating treatment if necessary.

Main causes

Cancer in the salivary glands is caused by mutations in the DNA of the cells of the mouth, which begin to multiply in an unregulated way and lead to the appearance of the tumor. However, the reason for the occurrence of the mutation is not yet known, but there are some risk factors that can increase the chance of developing salivary gland cancer, such as smoking, frequent contact with chemicals or Epstein-Barr virus infection. , for example.

How the diagnosis is made

The initial diagnosis of salivary gland cancer is clinical, that is, the doctor evaluates the presence of signs and symptoms that are indicative of cancer. Then, a biopsy or fine-needle aspiration is indicated, in which a small part of the observed alteration is collected, which is analyzed in the laboratory with the objective of identifying the presence or absence of malignant cells.

In addition, imaging tests such as computed tomography, radiography or magnetic resonance imaging may be requested to assess the extent of the cancer, and ultrasound may also be indicated to differentiate the salivary gland tumor from inflammatory processes and other types of inflammation. cancer.

Treatment for salivary gland cancer

Treatment for salivary gland cancer should be started as soon as possible after diagnosis, in a hospital specializing in oncology to prevent it from developing and spreading to other parts of the body, which makes healing difficult and life-threatening. Generally, the type of treatment varies according to the type of cancer, the salivary gland affected and the development of the tumor, and can be done with:

Surgery: is the most used treatment and serves to remove as much of the tumor as possible. Thus, it may be necessary to remove only a portion of the gland or to remove the entire gland, as well as other structures that may be infected;

is the most used treatment and serves to remove as much of the tumor as possible. Thus, it may be necessary to remove only a portion of the gland or to remove the entire gland, as well as other structures that may be infected; Radiotherapy: it is made with a machine that aims radiation at cancer cells, destroying them and reducing the size of the cancer;

it is made with a machine that aims radiation at cancer cells, destroying them and reducing the size of the cancer; Chemotherapy: consists of injecting chemicals directly into the blood that eliminate cells that develop very quickly, such as tumor cells, for example.

These types of treatments can be used alone or together, with radiation and chemotherapy often used after surgery to eliminate cancer cells that may not have been completely removed.

In the most serious cases, in which it is necessary to remove more than the salivary gland, the doctor may recommend plastic surgery to reconstruct the removed structures, improving the aesthetic appearance, but also facilitating the patient to swallow, speak, chew or speak, for example. .

How to avoid dry mouth during treatment

One of the most common symptoms during the treatment of salivary gland cancer is the appearance of dry mouth, but this problem can be alleviated with some daily care such as brushing your teeth several times a day, drinking 2 liters of water throughout the day, avoiding very spicy foods and give preference to foods rich in water such as watermelon, for example.