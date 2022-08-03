What is the treatment for skin cancer (melanoma and non-melanoma)

Treatment for skin cancer should be indicated by the oncologist or dermatologist and should be started as soon as possible to increase the chances of cure. In this way, it is recommended to always be aware of changes in the skin, which may indicate the emergence of cancer.

Depending on the characteristics of the lesion, the type of cancer, the size and the general condition of the person, different types of treatment may be recommended:

1. Melanoma type cancer

Melanoma skin cancer is characterized by the presence of one or more dark spots on the skin that grow over time and change shape. To treat this type of malignant cancer, it is almost always necessary to undergo radiotherapy and chemotherapy after surgery, as this type of cancer has a high growth rate and can quickly affect other organs.

The initial treatment of melanoma is done by surgically removing the cancerous lesion, and then chemotherapy or radiation therapy may be performed, according to the doctor’s indication. In chemotherapy drugs are applied directly into the vein with the aim of eliminating cancer cells that were not removed in surgery. In the case of radiotherapy, X-rays are applied directly to the skin to eliminate the remaining tumor cells.

Another treatment option for melanoma skin cancer that may be indicated by the doctor is the use of drugs, such as Vemurafenib, Nivolumab or Ipilimumab, which help strengthen the immune system so that it is able to eliminate more cancer cells.

Melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer and, therefore, it is not always possible to achieve a cure, especially when the tumor is identified at a very advanced stage. However, when identified in the early stages, treatment can be quite effective. Even if a cure is not achieved, treatment is sufficient to decrease symptoms and increase patients’ life expectancy.

2. Non-melanoma cancer

Non-melanoma skin cancer can be characterized as a small wound or nodule on the skin that is white, reddish or pink, which grows quickly and forms a crust, which may be accompanied by the release of secretion and itching. The most common and less severe non-melanoma skin cancers are basal cell and squamous cell cancers, which are easier to cure.

The treatment for this type of cancer is done, in most cases, only with surgery that, depending on the general condition of the person, stage of cancer identification and type, the doctor may indicate:

Mohs micrographic surgery: It is used especially for skin cancer on the face, as it is made to remove thin layers of skin until all cancer cells are removed. In this way it is possible to avoid removing too much healthy tissue and leaving very deep scars;

Surgery for simple removal: it is the most used type of surgery, in which the entire lesion caused by cancer and some of the surrounding healthy tissue is removed;

Electro-curettage: the tumor is removed and then a small electrical current is applied to stop the bleeding and eliminate any cancer cells that may have remained in the skin;

Cryosurgery: It is used in cases of carcinoma in situ, in which the lesion is well delimited, and it is possible to freeze it until all malignant cells are eliminated.

However, in cases where the cancer is at a very advanced stage, it may still be necessary to undergo chemotherapy or radiation therapy for a few weeks to eliminate the remaining cancer cells that were not removed in surgery.

Signs of improvement and worsening

The decrease in lesions and the non-appearance of new lesions are indicative that the treatment was effective, being, therefore, a sign of improvement of the cancer, being more common in cases in which the cancer is identified and treated in the initial phase. Learn to identify the signs of skin cancer.

On the other hand, when the treatment is not started in time or is at a very advanced stage, the signs of worsening appear more easily, and there may be the emergence of new skin lesions, pain at the site of the lesions and excessive tiredness, for example. .