What can be swollen neck and when to go to the doctor

Swollen neck can happen due to flu, cold or throat or ear infections, for example, which leads to enlarged lymph nodes present in the neck. Normally, neck swelling is easily resolved, but when accompanied by other symptoms, such as fever, pain in the lymph nodes when touched, or weight loss or gain with no apparent cause, it can be indicative of more serious situations, such as cancer and Cushing’s Syndrome, for example.

Therefore, it is important to observe the progression of the swelling, and you should go to the doctor when the swelling lasts for more than 3 days or is already accompanied by other symptoms. Thus, the doctor may perform tests that can identify the cause of the swelling and start treatment.

Main causes

1. Enlargement of lymph nodes

Lymph nodes, also known as lymph nodes or ingua, are small glands that can be found throughout the body, being more concentrated in the groin, armpits and neck, and whose function is to allow the proper functioning of the immune system and, consequently, being responsible for fighting infections.

Enlarged lymph nodes are usually indicative of infections or inflammation, and you may notice mild swelling associated with a small lump, for example. So, neck swelling due to enlarged lymph nodes can be indicative of flu, colds and throat inflammation, for example, being more common in children. Learn about the main causes of enlarged lymph nodes.

What to do: If it is noticed that the lymph nodes increase over time, hurt or appear other symptoms such as persistent fever, for example, it is important to go to the doctor to investigate the cause of the enlargement of the lymph nodes.

2. Thyroid problems

Some thyroid changes lead to neck swelling, especially goiter, which is characterized by the enlargement of the thyroid gland in an attempt to compensate for the production of thyroid hormones due to hypo or hyperthyroidism, for example. Learn about other thyroid-related diseases.

What to do: If there is a suspicion of thyroid problems, it is important to go to the endocrinologist for imaging and laboratory tests that can confirm the diagnosis. Treatment is done according to the cause of the goiter, and can be done through the administration of iodine or hormone replacement, for example. Learn what goiter is, symptoms and how to treat it.

3. Mumps

Mumps, also known as mumps, is an infectious disease caused by a virus that lodges in the salivary glands, promoting swelling of the face and, especially, the side of the neck. Know the symptoms of mumps.

What to do: The best way to prevent mumps is through the administration of the MMR vaccine, which should be given in the first year of life and which protects against mumps, measles and rubella. However, if the child has not been vaccinated, it is important to disinfect objects contaminated with secretions from the throat, mouth and nose and avoid contact of the child with other people who may have the disease.

The treatment of mumps is done with the aim of relieving symptoms, with rest and the use of medication to relieve discomfort, such as Paracetamol or Ibuprofen, for example. Find out how mumps is treated.

4. Cancer

Some types of cancer, especially lymph cancers, can lead to enlarged lymph nodes, leaving the neck swollen. In addition to swollen lymph nodes, there may be weight loss for no apparent reason, malaise and frequent tiredness. Learn more about lymphatic cancer.

What to do: If there is suspicion of lymphatic cancer, the doctor may order several tests, especially blood count, tomography and biopsy, for example. The treatment of lymphatic cancer is done according to the degree of involvement of the lymphatic system, and can be done with chemotherapy or radiotherapy.

5. Cushing’s Syndrome

Cushing’s Syndrome is an endocrine disease characterized by an increase in the concentration of cortisol in the blood, which causes rapid weight gain and accumulation of fat in the abdominal region and face, which makes the neck swollen, for example. The diagnosis of this syndrome is made by the endocrinologist through blood and urine tests, in which a high concentration of the hormone cortisol is verified. Understand what Cushing’s Syndrome is and the main causes.

What to do: If sudden weight gain is noticed, for example, it is important to go to the general practitioner or endocrinologist so that the diagnosis is made and, thus, the treatment begins. Treatment varies according to the cause of the disease: in the case of prolonged use of corticosteroids, for example, the recommendation is to discontinue the drug, but if the disease is the result of a pituitary tumor, for example, it may be indicated by the doctor. surgery to remove the tumor, in addition to chemotherapy or radiation therapy.

6. Skin infection

Skin infection, scientifically known as cellulitis, can be caused by a bacteria that contaminates a region of the skin, such as the neck, for example, after an injury, such as a wound or insect bite. This type of infection usually causes swelling, pain and heat at the site, redness, in addition to being associated with fever, chills and weakness.

What to do: if cellulitis is suspected, the doctor needs to examine the area affected by the swelling, start treatment with antibiotics and may order laboratory tests to complement the investigation, such as blood and imaging tests, for example. If cellulitis is on the neck or face, especially in elderly people or children, it is an indication of greater severity, and the doctor will probably indicate taking antibiotics in the vein during a hospital stay.

when to go to the doctor

It is important to go to the doctor when the swelling in the neck lasts for more than 3 days and other symptoms appear, such as persistent fever, excessive tiredness, night sweats and weight loss with no apparent cause, for example. In addition, if it is noticed that the lymph nodes are enlarged and hurt when touched, it is recommended to seek medical advice so that tests are carried out to identify the cause.