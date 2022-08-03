Tomato seed: myths and truths

Tomato is generally considered by people to be a vegetable, however it is a fruit, as it has seeds. Some of the benefits of consuming tomatoes are to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, prevent prostate cancer, increase the body’s defenses and take care of skin, hair and eyesight.

These benefits are attributed to the fact that tomatoes are rich in vitamin C, potassium and folate, in addition to being the main source of lycopene, an antioxidant with anticancer properties. Despite this, there are many doubts about whether the consumption of the seeds can pose a risk to health, so here are some myths and truths about this fruit.

1. Cause kidney stones

IT DEPENDS. Tomatoes are high in oxalate, which could increase the risk of calcium oxalate kidney stones forming. This type of kidney stone is the most common in people and, if the person has greater ease for the formation of stones, it is recommended to avoid consumption of tomato in excess.

In case the person has another type of kidney stone, such as calcium phosphate or cystine, for example, tomato can be eaten without any restrictions.

2. Worsening of diverticulitis attacks

TRUTH. Tomato seeds and their skin can worsen the diverticulitis crisis, since in diverticulitis it is recommended that the person follow a low fiber diet. However, the seeds and skin of the tomato do not increase the risk of a person having diverticulitis or another new crisis of diverticulitis, and can be consumed when the disease is under control.

3. Tomato seed is prohibited in the drop

IT IS NOT PROVEN. Some studies indicate that the tomato could trigger the gout crisis, however it is not fully proven. It is believed that tomatoes could influence the increase in urate production.

Urate is a product that is formed from the ingestion of foods rich in purine (red meats, seafood and beer, and when it is high in the blood there is a greater risk of gout. Tomatoes, however, have a very low content of purine, but contains high levels of glutamate, an amino acid that is only found in high-purine foods and that could be able to stimulate urate synthesis.

4. Tomatoes protect against prostate cancer

TRUTH. Tomato is an important ally for the prevention of various diseases, including some types of cancer such as prostate and colon cancer due to the presence of antioxidant substances such as lycopene and vitamin C. Discover all the benefits of tomato.

5. They harm the pancreas and gallbladder

MYTH. The tomato and its seeds actually contribute to the health of the pancreas and gallbladder, as they help the proper functioning of the entire digestive system and the elimination of toxins. In addition to the pancreas and gallbladder, tomatoes also help fight liver diseases.

6. Tomato seeds help maintain more fluid circulation

MYTH. In fact, tomatoes and their seeds help the gut microbiota to produce vitamin K, which is responsible for regulating blood clotting. For this reason, tomato consumption does not make the blood more fluid.

7. They have a lot of pesticides

IT DEPENDS. The amount of pesticides used in tomato production depends on the country and its regulations. In any case, to reduce the amount of pesticides they have, it is important to wash the tomatoes well with water and a little salt. Cooking also helps to reduce the amount of toxic substances.

Another option to reduce the amount of pesticides consumed is through the purchase of organic tomatoes, which must have a very low level of organic pesticides.

8. Tomato seeds cause appendicitis

PERHAPS. There is no scientific evidence proving that eating tomato seeds causes appendicitis. Only in a few cases was it possible to observe the occurrence of appendicitis due to the consumption of tomato seeds and other seeds.