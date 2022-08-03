Thai Massage: What is it and what is it for?

Thai massage, also known as thai Massage promotes physical and emotional well-being and is associated with many health benefits such as stress reduction, pain relief and improved blood circulation.

This type of massage is an ancient practice, originating in India, and uses gentle stretching techniques, focusing on the main energy points of the body to release blocked energy, improving pain and discomfort, generating a feeling of relaxation.

During the Thai massage sessions, the person actively participates in the movements, different from the practices of shiatsu and Swedish massage, in which the person lies in bed. However, it is necessary for people with heart problems or spinal diseases to consult a doctor before performing this type of massage.

Thai massage is based on the idea that the body is made up of energy channels that are located in different parts of the body like muscles, bones, blood and nerves. This energy can be blocked and cause illness, stiffness and pain in the body, as well as affecting the mind and consciousness, so this massage can be beneficial as it releases these blocked energy channels.

During the Thai massage session, the person is seated on the floor and the massage therapist can make various movements with the hands, feet and even elbows, it is important to wear light and comfortable clothes.

After a Thai massage, the person may feel very relaxed, however, it is important to take into account that the muscles have been worked, stretched and stimulated, so it is necessary to rest and drink a lot of water.

The number of sessions depends on each person and on the massage therapist’s recommendation, but it is possible to incorporate some Thai massage techniques into everyday life, such as stretching and relaxation.

Some scientific studies have proven that Thai massage brings many health benefits such as reducing stress, decreasing muscle tension, improving blood circulation, relieving low back and headaches.

This type of massage is highly recommended for people with sleep difficulties and who are always nervous, as it helps in the relaxation of the body and in the release of substances linked to well-being.

In addition, other benefits of Thai massage have been identified as reducing the symptoms of peripheral neuropathy, a very common complication in diabetes, and in some cases, it can also be used to treat injuries to sports athletes.

Thai massage can be done by people of any age, but people with infections, osteoporosis, serious back problems and uncontrolled heart diseases should consult their doctor before starting the sessions, to know whether or not they can do it, and why. any specific precautions are recommended.

In these cases, it is important to follow the medical advice because, even if the massage therapist adjusts the intensity of the movements, if the person who has any of these health problems does Thai massage, their symptoms may worsen.