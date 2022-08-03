Knee Infiltration: What It Is, What It Is Used For And How It Is Done

Infiltration consists of giving an injection with corticosteroid medications, anesthetics or hyaluronic acid to treat injuries, inflammation or reduce pain. This procedure is most often performed on joints such as the knee, spine, hip, shoulder or foot, although it can also be performed on muscles or tendons.

The purpose of infiltration is to treat the disease at the site where the injury or inflammation occurs, especially in the most severe cases or when there has been no improvement with other tablet or topical treatments. , epicondylitis or bruises that happen by practicing sports, for example.

Who makes the injection in the joints is the doctor.

what is it for

Although they can be performed in different parts of the body, such as muscles and tendons, infiltrations within the joints are the most common. They can be made with different types of medication, which are chosen by the doctor according to the main objective, which can be to reduce pain, decrease inflammation or increase the amount of synovial fluid, which is a liquid that acts as a kind of lubricant inside the joints.

In this way, in addition to relieving pain, injections are useful to combat the progression of joint wear, reduce swelling and improve joint functionality, allowing for a better quality of life.

Some medications that can be used for infiltrations are:

1. Anesthetics

Anesthetics are usually applied in case of severe or chronic pain and usually provide pain relief shortly after application. Due to the immediate and transient effect, anesthetics are usually used to confirm that the origin of the pain is inside the joint, to better define the treatment or schedule surgeries, for example.

2. Corticosteroids

Corticosteroids are potent anti-inflammatory drugs and can be applied alone or in conjunction with an anesthetic to combat pain and inflammation within a joint. A corticosteroid injection is usually performed every 3 months and it is not recommended to make excessive applications in the same place, as this can increase the risk of side effects and be harmful.

Some of the main corticosteroids used in joint infiltration Methylprednisolone, Triamcinolone, Betamethasone or Dexamethasone, for example, and their effect on the joint lasts between days to weeks.

3. Hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid is a component of synovial fluid, which is the natural lubricant that exists within the joints, however, in certain degenerative diseases, such as osteoarthritis, there may be a loss of this lubrication, which is responsible for most of the symptoms.

In these cases, the doctor may inject this acid into the joint, in a technique called viscosupplementationwhich is able to create a protective film that delays the progression of wear and relieves pain.

Generally, the treatment consists of 1 application per week, for 3 to 5 weeks, and, although the effect is not immediate, being gradually started about 48 hours after the procedure, its results are much longer lasting, and can last for several months. See the effects, contraindications and price of hyaluronic acid injections.

how is it done

The procedure for an infiltration is relatively simple but should only be performed by an experienced doctor in the doctor’s office, requiring disinfection of the skin and use of sterile materials.

Initially, a local anesthetic is given and then the medicine is applied, which can be done with the help of an ultrasound or radiography exam, to determine the exact location. The complete procedure of a joint infiltration lasts from 2 to 5 minutes and although it causes some pain, it is mild and bearable.

After the procedure, complete recovery should take 1 to 2 weeks. Those who practice physical activity should not return to training in the first week and, if it is difficult to walk without a limp, the doctor may suggest the use of crutches so as not to harm the spine or the other knee.

In addition, preferably, after the infiltration, the person should continue performing physiotherapy, hydrotherapy and muscle strengthening to strengthen the muscles, improve the movement of the affected joints, decrease pain, increase elasticity and decrease the progression of arthrosis, thus avoiding placement. of a prosthesis.

Side effects

After injection into the joint, it is common to experience some swelling and pain, so it is recommended to rest to let the medicine work. The risk of infection also exists, but it is very low.

This procedure should be avoided by people who use anticoagulant drugs, who have diseases that impair blood clotting so there is no risk of bleeding, or by pregnant and breastfeeding women. It should also not be performed on people with allergies or who have an infection in the region. In addition, it should be used with caution in athletes, as corticosteroids and anesthetics can be detected in blood tests and are on the list of prohibited drugs.