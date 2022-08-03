Microphysiotherapy: what it is, what it is for and how it works

Microphysiotherapy is a type of therapy developed by two French physiotherapists and osteopaths, Daniel Grosjean and Patrice Benini, which aims to evaluate and work the body using only the hands and small movements, without the use of any type of equipment.

During microphysiotherapy sessions, the therapist’s objective is to find in the person’s body, through the movement of the hands, places of tension that may be related to the symptoms or to the problem they are feeling. This works based on the theory that the human body responds to various external aggressions, whether physical or emotional, and stores these aggressions in its tissue memory, which over time creates tension and leads to the emergence of physical problems.

This therapy must be performed by properly specialized professionals, and one of the largest training centers for this technique is known as “Microkinesi Therapy” with courses taught in English. Although it can help to improve some health problems, microphysiotherapy should be used as a complement to medical treatment and never as a substitute.

what is it for

Some of the health problems that can be improved by using this therapy include:

Acute or chronic pain;

Sports injuries;

Muscle and joint problems;

allergies;

Recurrent pain, such as migraine or menstrual pain

Lack of concentration.

In addition, microphysiotherapy can also be used as a form of support for people with chronic and severe diseases, such as cancer, psoriasis or multiple sclerosis, for example.

Because it is a relatively recent and little known therapy, microphysiotherapy still needs to be better studied to understand its limitations. However, it can be used as a complementary form of treatment, as it does not pose any health risk.

How therapy works

Unlike other manual therapies, such as physiotherapy or osteopathy, microphysiotherapy does not consist in palpating the body to feel the skin or what is underneath, but in making “micropalpations” to understand if there is any kind of resistance in the body. to the movement. For this, the therapist uses both hands to compress places on the body between the hands, or fingers, and try to find places of resistance where the hands cannot slide easily.

For this reason, the person does not need to be unclothed, they can be dressed, but wearing comfortable and not too tight clothes, which do not impede the free movement of the body.

So, if the hands can easily slide along the various parts of the body, it means that there is no cause for trouble there. However, if there is resistance to the squeezing movement of the hands, it is possible that the person is not healthy and needs treatment. This is because the body must always be able to adapt to the small changes imposed on it. When it doesn’t, it’s a sign that something is wrong.

After identifying the place that may be at the origin of the symptom, treatment is carried out to try to resolve the tension in the place.

How many sessions are needed?

Therapists specializing in microphysiotherapy indicate that to treat a specific problem or symptoms, 3 to 4 sessions are usually needed, with intervals of 1 to 2 months between each session.

who shouldn’t do

As it does not bring health risks and is based mainly on palpation of the body, microphysiotherapy is not contraindicated in any case, and can be done by people of all ages.

However, chronic or very serious problems may not be solved by this technique, and it is always important to maintain any type of treatment that was indicated by the doctor.