Vertigo: what it is, causes and treatment

Vertigo is a type of dizziness in which there is loss of body balance, with the sensation that the environment or the body itself is spinning, usually accompanied by nausea, vomiting, sweating and paleness, which may also appear with tinnitus or hearing loss.

Most of the time, vertigo is caused by diseases related to the ear, called peripheral vestibular syndromes, or popularly labyrinthitis, which include diseases such as benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV), vestibular neuritis, Ménière’s disease and drug intoxication, for example. . However, they can also arise due to a more serious neurological disorder, which include stroke, migraine or brain tumor.

It is also important to remember that there are several other causes of dizziness, whether due to cardiovascular causes, such as a drop in blood pressure or arrhythmias, balance disorders, orthopedic diseases or vision changes, or even psychological causes. Therefore, whenever symptoms of vertigo or dizziness are persistent, it is important to go through a doctor’s evaluation. Know how to identify the signs to differentiate the main causes of dizziness.

Thus, among the main causes of vertigo are:

1. Benign Positional Paroxysmal Vertigo (BPPV)

It is a common cause of vertigo, caused by the detachment and movement of the otoliths, which are small crystals that are located in the ear canals, responsible for part of the balance. Vertigo usually lasts for a few seconds or minutes, usually triggered by changes in head position, such as looking up or to the side.

The treatment of crises is done with drugs that work as vestibular suppressants, such as antihistamines, antiemetics and sedatives. However, the treatment for this disease is done with physiotherapeutic maneuvers to reposition the otoliths, through movements that use gravity, such as the Epley maneuver, for example.

2. Labyrinths

Although any vertigo is known as labyrinthitis, it actually happens when there is inflammation of the structures in the ear that form the labyrinth. Some causes of inflammation include:

Ménière’s disease : It is an unexplained cause of labyrinthitis, probably due to excess fluid in the ear canals, and causes symptoms of vertigo, tinnitus, a feeling of fullness in the ear and decreased hearing. Understand what it is and how to treat this syndrome.

: It is an unexplained cause of labyrinthitis, probably due to excess fluid in the ear canals, and causes symptoms of vertigo, tinnitus, a feeling of fullness in the ear and decreased hearing. Understand what it is and how to treat this syndrome. vestibular neuritis: it is caused by inflammation of the nerve in the ear region, called the vestibular nerve, and causes acute and intense vertigo, which improves in a few weeks. Understand the causes of vestibular neuritis and what to do.

In addition, the so-called metabolic labyrinth disease can also occur, caused by an increase in insulin, diabetes, hyper or hypothyroidism and an increase in cholesterol or triglycerides, which can be alleviated with the treatment of these diseases.

3. Drug poisoning

Certain medications can have a toxic effect on regions of the ear, such as the cochlea and vestibule, and some of them are antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs, diuretics, antimalarials, chemotherapy or anticonvulsants, for example. Find out which are the main remedies that cause dizziness.

In some people, substances such as alcohol, caffeine, and nicotine can trigger or worsen seizures, which consist of dizziness, tinnitus, and decreased hearing. To treat, it may be necessary to discontinue or modify the medication used, when indicated by the doctor.

4. Neurological causes

Brain tumor, traumatic brain injury and stroke are neurological causes of vertigo, which tend to be more severe, persistent and without improvement with usual treatment. In addition, they can be accompanied by other signs and symptoms, such as headache, vision change, decreased muscle strength and speech difficulties, for example.

Another disease that should be kept in mind is vestibular migraine, when vertigo is caused by a migraine, which lasts from minutes to hours, depending on the intensity of the attack, and is accompanied by other migraine symptoms, such as throbbing headache, vision of bright spots and nausea.

The treatment of these neurological causes must be guided by the neurologist, according to the type of disease and the needs of each person.

5. Infections

Bacterial or viral infections of the inner ear, usually after otitis, cause an abrupt onset of vertigo and hearing loss. After confirmation of the infection by medical evaluation, treatment is carried out with steroids and antibiotics, and surgical drainage of the accumulated secretion may be necessary.

How to differentiate vertigo from other types of dizziness?

Non-vertiginous dizziness often causes sensations that people refer to as “sudden weakness”, “floating”, “imminence of fainting”, “dim vision” or “vision with bright spots”, as it is common to be caused by lack of oxygen to the brain due to situations such as a drop in blood pressure, anemia or heart changes, for example.

It can also be referred to as the feeling of “unsteadiness” or that “it will fall at any moment”, when there is a situation that causes imbalance, such as osteoarthritis, arthritis, loss of sensation in the feet due to diabetes, in addition to visual or hearing difficulties. .

In vertigo, there is the feeling that the environment or the body itself is “rotating” or “swinging”, associated with loss of balance, nausea and vomiting. Despite these differences, it can be difficult to understand which type of dizziness it is, so it is important to undergo a medical evaluation so that the correct diagnosis is made.