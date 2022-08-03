Myofascial Syndrome: what it is, how to identify and treat it

Myofascial pain, also called myofascial syndrome, is a muscle pain that manifests itself when a specific point on the body is pressed, this point being known as a trigger point, which corresponds to a small nodule in the muscles that, when palpated, can if you feel a snap and results in local pain that radiates to other parts of the body.

Usually, the formation of trigger points can be related to several factors, such as poor posture at work, excessive exercise, repetitive movements or blows, for example. This type of pain is most common in the back, shoulders and neck and can be easily treated through stretching, physical therapy and changing habits.

How to identify myofascial pain

Symptoms of myofascial pain tend to get worse with movement or physical exercise, however when the injury remains for more than 12 weeks, pain and discomfort can develop even when the person is at rest. Other signs and symptoms of myofascial pain are:

Increased tension in the sore muscle (muscle stiffness)

Decreased range of motion;

Pain when pressing the sore spot;

Hard spots in the muscles that can be felt through a snap when pressing the entire muscle band (trigger points);

Muscle contraction when inserting the needle or performing transverse palpation;

Pain relief when performing muscle stretching.

The diagnosis of myofascial pain can be done by the doctor or physical therapist through palpation and observation of the painful site, but although imaging tests are not necessary, the physical therapist can perform some tests that show the painful syndrome.

What leads to the formation of trigger points

There are several factors that can lead to the formation of trigger points, which can be due to psychological factors as well as changes in the body or as a result of blows, in addition to being strongly related to situations related to the professional activity performed.

Therefore, stress, excessive tiredness, sleep changes and tension, as well as posture and repetitive movements can lead to the formation of trigger points. In addition, these points can be formed due to a blow, hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies, muscle problems or after surgery, for example.

How to treat myofascial pain

The treatment for myofascial pain should be done by the orthopedist and the physical therapist, with the objective of relieving pain and discomfort through the use of medication, stretching and myofascial release techniques, which are performed in physical therapy sessions.

The main recommended forms of treatment are:

1. Medicines

The doctor may advise the use of analgesics, such as Paracetamol or Dipyrone, or anti-inflammatory drugs, such as Diclofenac, which can be used in the form of pills, ointments or lotions, in addition to muscle relaxants, such as cyclobenzaprine. In some cases, the doctor may indicate infiltration with saline solution directly at the trigger point or the use of fluormethane or ethyl chloride spray, which also guarantee good results.

2. Hot compresses

Putting on a hot compress and letting it act for about 20 minutes at a time is a good way to relieve muscle pain. It is possible to use this strategy 2 to 3 times a day and then stretches should be performed, so that the elimination of trigger points can happen more effectively.

3. Stretches

It consists of performing exercises that serve to stretch the muscle and the entire affected region, for 30 seconds to 1 minute at a time. Stretches can be performed passively, which is when another person holds the leg or arm so that the muscle is stretched, or actively when the person performs the muscle stretch.

4. Myofascial release

Pressing and rubbing the muscle and trigger point are also techniques indicated to combat myofascial pain. So that it causes less pain, the detachment of the skin from the muscle can be done during a massage.

Opting for the use of balls or rollers is also a good strategy to eliminate the trigger points that give rise to myofascial pain. Here’s how to use self-massage rollers to combat pain.

5. Other Resources

In addition, people can also resort to acupuncture, cryotherapy or electrotherapy using TENS, ultrasound or laser to minimize trigger point pain. There are several different techniques that can be used to combat this pain and massages and self massages are excellent.