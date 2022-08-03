How to cure hepatitis A quickly

Hepatitis A is curable because the virus that causes this disease can be eliminated by the body without the need for medication. This virus, which is contagious and transmitted by water and/or food contaminated with feces, causes inflammation in the liver that lasts for a few days or weeks and is eliminated from the body through the action of the immune system.

Inflammation of the liver caused by virus A is usually not serious and, in most cases, does not even cause symptoms. When symptomatic, body aches, nausea, vomiting, yellow skin and eyes are observed. These symptoms can appear a few weeks after contact with the A virus and heal in about 10 days, but can last up to 3 or 4 weeks.

In rare cases, hepatitis A can be more serious, affecting the liver within a few days. In this case, it will be classified as fulminant liver failure (FHF) and its treatment may be liver transplantation. Learn more about fulminant liver failure.

What to do to heal faster

The guidelines and treatment of hepatitis A virus must be recommended by the doctor, who will evaluate the case and the severity of each person. However, some tips can be followed at home to improve recovery such as:

don’t stop eating : despite the indisposition and nausea, you must maintain a good diet so that there is energy and nutrients necessary for the elimination of the virus.

: despite the indisposition and nausea, you must maintain a good diet so that there is energy and nutrients necessary for the elimination of the virus. have a healthy diet : a diet based on lots of water, in addition to fruits and vegetables to facilitate the elimination of toxins by the body.

: a diet based on lots of water, in addition to fruits and vegetables to facilitate the elimination of toxins by the body. rest well : Rest may be necessary to prevent the body from expending unnecessary energy on other activities, allowing the elimination of the A virus.

: Rest may be necessary to prevent the body from expending unnecessary energy on other activities, allowing the elimination of the A virus. Avoid mixing medicines : Many drugs pass through the liver to take effect, so it’s important not to overload it with liver-metabolizing drugs like Paracetamol.

: Many drugs pass through the liver to take effect, so it’s important not to overload it with liver-metabolizing drugs like Paracetamol. Do not consume alcoholic beverages: Alcohol increases the work of the liver, which may contribute to the worsening of liver inflammation caused by the A virus.

As it has a shorter and limited duration, hepatitis A does not become chronic, as in hepatitis B and C, and after its cure, the person acquires immunity. The vaccine is an effective way to prevent the disease, being recommended in children between 1 and 2 years and adults who have never had the disease.

See what other more specific care and medication for the treatment of hepatitis A.

Watch the following video and also see how to prevent virus infection: