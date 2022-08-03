Pain in the face: 8 possible causes and what to do

There are several causes for pain in the face, ranging from a simple blow, infections caused by sinusitis, a dental abscess, as well as headaches, temporomandibular joint (TMJ) dysfunctions or even trigeminal neuralgia, which is a pain that arises in a nerve in the face and is very strong.

If the pain in the face is intense, constant or comes and goes frequently, it is recommended to see a general practitioner or family doctor for the first evaluations and, if necessary, to request tests, so that you can identify what causes the discomfort. and then recommend treatment or referral to a specialist.

Generally, the location of the face where the pain appears and the presence of associated symptoms, such as clicking in the jaw, toothache, vision change, earache or nasal discharge, for example, can give the doctor clues about what it is. , facilitating the investigation.

Despite the numerous causes for facial pain, here are some of the main ones:

1. Trigeminal neuralgia

Trigeminal neuralgia or neuralgia is a dysfunction that causes intense pain in the face, which appears abruptly, like an electric shock or sting, caused by damage to a nerve called the trigeminal, which sends branches responsible for helping with chewing and giving sensitivity to the face.

What to do: the treatment is indicated by the neurologist, usually with antiepileptic drugs, which act by controlling the episodes of nerve pain. In cases where there is no improvement with drug treatment, surgery may be indicated. Better understand treatment options for trigeminal neuralgia.

2. Sinusitis

Sinusitis, or rhinosinusitis, is an infection of the sinuses, which are air-filled cavities between the bones of the skull and face that communicate with the nasal passages.

Usually, the infection is caused by viruses or bacteria, and can affect only one or both sides of the face. The pain is usually like a feeling of heaviness, which gets worse when the face is lowered, and may be accompanied by other symptoms such as headache, runny nose, cough, bad breath, loss of smell and fever.

What to do: the infection lasts for a few days, and some of the doctor’s guidelines are nasal washes, painkillers, rest and hydration. In case of suspected bacterial infection, the use of antibiotics is recommended. Check out more details about sinusitis symptoms and treatment.

3. Headache

Headache can also cause sensitivity in the face, which can arise in cases of migraine, in which there are dysfunctions in the nervous system, or in tension headache, in which there is an increase in the sensitivity of the muscles of the head and neck due to tension.

Pain in the face is also characteristic of a specific type of headache, called cluster headache, which is characterized by very intense pain, on one side of the skull and face, accompanied by redness or swelling of the eye, tearing and runny nose.

Cluster headache usually appears in attacks that may occur at certain times of the year or that come and go periodically, however, despite knowing that there is a connection with the nervous system, the exact causes that lead to its appearance are still not fully clarified. .

What to do: the treatment of headache is guided by the neurologist, and includes drugs such as analgesics. In the case of cluster headache, inhalation of oxygen or a medicine called Sumatriptan is also indicated to control the attacks. Learn more about the characteristics and how to treat cluster headache.

4. Dental problems

Inflammation in the tooth, such as periodontitis, a cracked tooth, a deep decay that compromises the nerves of the tooth or even a dental abscess, can cause pain that can also radiate to the face.

What to do: in these cases, treatment is indicated by the dentist, with techniques such as cleaning, root canal treatment and use of analgesics and anti-inflammatory drugs, for example. Learn more about how caries are treated.

5. Temporomandibular Disorders

Also known by the acronym TMD or TMJ pain, this syndrome occurs due to a disorder in the joint that joins the jaw to the skull, causing signs and symptoms such as pain when chewing, headache, pain in the face, difficulty opening the mouth and clicking in the mouth. jaw, for example.

Problems that prevent the correct functioning of this joint can cause TMD, and one of the most common causes are bruxism, having had some blow to the region, changes in teeth or bite and the habit of biting nails, for example.

What to do: the treatment is guided by the oral and maxillofacial surgeon, and in addition to painkillers and muscle relaxants, the use of sleeping plates, orthodontic appliances, physiotherapy, relaxation techniques or, in the last case, until surgery is also indicated. treatment for TMJ pain.

6. Temporal arteritis

Temporal arteritis is a vasculitis, a disease that causes inflammation of blood vessels due to an autoimmune cause, and which mainly affects people over 50 years old.

Symptoms can include headache, tenderness in the region where the temporal artery passes, which can be on the right or left side of the skull, pain and stiffness of the muscles of the body, weakness and spasms of the muscles of mastication, and lack of appetite. , fever and, in the most severe cases, eye problems and vision loss.

What to do: after the disease is suspected, the rheumatologist will indicate the treatment, made especially with corticosteroids, such as Prednisone, which can reduce inflammation, relieve symptoms and control the disease well. Confirmation of temporal arteritis is done with clinical evaluation, blood tests, and temporal artery biopsy. Learn more about the symptoms and treatment of temporal arteritis.

7. Changes in the eyes or ears

An inflammation in the ear, caused by an ear infection, an injury or an abscess, for example, can cause pain that radiates to the face, making it more sensitive.

On the other hand, inflammation in the eyes, especially when intense, such as those caused by orbital cellulitis, blepharitis, ocular herpes or even a blow, can also cause pain in the eyes and face.

What to do: an ophthalmologist evaluation is necessary if the pain starts in one or both eyes and also the otorhinolaryngologist, if the pain starts in the ear or is accompanied by dizziness or tinnitus.

8. Persistent idiopathic facial pain

Also called atypical facial pain, it is a rare condition that causes pain in the face but which has not yet an clarified cause, and is believed to be related to changes in the sensitivity of the nerves of the face.

The pain can be moderate to severe, and it usually starts on one side of the face and can be continuous or come and go. It can be made worse by stress, tiredness or be in association with other illnesses such as irritable bowel syndrome, lower back pain, headache, anxiety and depression.

What to do: there is no specific treatment, and it can be performed with the association of the use of antidepressants and the performance of psychotherapy, indicated by the doctor after investigation and exclusion of other causes.