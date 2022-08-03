Hyperparathyroidism: main types, symptoms and treatment

Hyperparathyroidism is a disease that causes an exaggerated production of the PTH hormone, released by the parathyroid glands, which are located in the neck behind the thyroid.

The PTH hormone helps to maintain calcium levels in the blood, and for this, its main effects include reabsorption of calcium in the kidneys, greater absorption of calcium from food in the intestine, as well as the removal of calcium stored in the bones for release. in the bloodstream.

Hyperparathyroidism can arise in 3 ways:

primary hyperparathyroidism : it happens when a disease of the parathyroid glands causes a hypersecretion of the PTH hormone, mainly due to an adenoma or hyperplasia of these glands;

: it happens when a disease of the parathyroid glands causes a hypersecretion of the PTH hormone, mainly due to an adenoma or hyperplasia of these glands; secondary hyperparathyroidism : arises due to a disturbance in the body’s metabolism, which stimulates the parathyroids, especially due to kidney failure, and which causes a decrease in the levels of calcium and phosphorus in the circulation;

: arises due to a disturbance in the body’s metabolism, which stimulates the parathyroids, especially due to kidney failure, and which causes a decrease in the levels of calcium and phosphorus in the circulation; tertiary hyperparathyroidism: it is more rare, it is characterized when the parathyroid glands start to secrete more PTH on their own, and it can appear after some time of secondary hyperparathyroidism, for example.

When identified, hyperparathyroidism needs to be promptly treated, as it can have negative consequences, such as weakening bones, increasing the risk of fractures. In addition, excess calcium in the blood can also cause changes in muscle function, kidney stones, increased blood pressure and other cardiovascular problems.

This disease has a cure when surgery is performed to remove the gland, however, before that, medicines can be indicated that can be used to control the symptoms.

main symptoms

Some of the most common signs and symptoms in cases of hyperparathyroidism are:

Fragile bones and at greater risk of fractures;

Muscle weakness;

Development of kidney stones;

Increased urge to urinate;

Constant pain in the belly;

Excessive tiredness;

Development of kidney failure or pancreatitis;

Nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite.

Hyperparathyroidism does not always cause symptoms, especially in the early stages, so it is common for this disease to be identified in routine blood tests, which show changes in blood calcium levels.

how to diagnose

The diagnosis of hyperparathyroidism is made by measuring the PTH hormone, which is increased in all types of the disease. Then, the endocrinologist will request other tests that help identify the cause of the problem, such as calcium dosage, which is high in primary hyperparathyroidism and reduced in secondary, in addition to exams such as calcium and phosphorus dosage in urine, for example.

X-ray exams can also help identify the disease, as it demonstrates bones with demineralization and osteoporosis. In more advanced cases, this exam can show the formation of excavations and proliferation of tissues and vessels in the bones, which is known as a “brown tumor”.

In addition, imaging tests of the neck region, with ultrasound, scintigraphy or magnetic resonance imaging, for example, can help identify changes in the parathyroids.

How is the treatment done?

The first step in treating primary hyperparathyroidism is to correct the calcium levels, which, if they are greatly altered, can be the main cause of symptoms. For this, there are a few different options, which include hormone replacement, especially done in post-menopausal women, as replacement of some hormones helps maintain calcium levels in bones. Bisphosphonate drugs also help to increase calcium deposition in bones, decreasing free calcium in the blood. Check out other causes of excess calcium in the blood and how to treat it.

Surgery may also be indicated in the case of primary hyperparathyroidism, as it removes the affected glands, curing the disease. However, it has some risks such as damage to the nerves that control the vocal cords or a marked decrease in calcium levels.

In the case of secondary hyperparathyroidism, it is necessary to carry out the correct monitoring and treatment of renal failure, replacing the levels of vitamin D and calcium, which are reduced. Calcimimetic drugs have a similar effect to calcium, causing the glands to produce fewer hormones. An example of these remedies is cinacalcet.