Bicuspid aortic valve: what it is, why it happens and how to treat it

Bicuspid aortic valve is a congenital heart disease that arises when the aortic valve has 2 leaflets, instead of 3, as it should, a situation that is relatively common, as it is present in about 1 to 2% of the population.

The bicuspid aortic valve may not cause symptoms or any type of change, however, in some people it can evolve with complications over time, such as aortic stenosis, aortic insufficiency, aneurysm or infective endocarditis, which can cause dizziness, palpitations or lack of air, for example.

These complications happen because the bicuspid valve is more affected by the passage of blood flow, which can lead to injury. Therefore, it is important that the treatment is done as soon as identified, with the guidance of the cardiologist, who may indicate annual exams, use of medication or surgery to replace the valve.

what are the causes

Anyone can be born with a bicuspid aortic valve, as its exact causes are still unclear. This is a defect developed during the development of the embryo in the maternal uterus, a period in which 2 of the valves fuse, forming one. This is probably due to genetic causes, with some cases being heritably transmitted from parents to children.

In addition, the bicuspid aortic valve may appear alone or in association with other cardiovascular malformations, such as coarctation and dilation of the aorta, interruption of the aortic arch, interventricular septal defect, Maritima syndrome or Turner syndrome, for example.

The heart contains 4 valves, which control the passage of blood flow so that the heart can pump both to the lungs and to the rest of the body, so that it goes in a single direction and does not return in the opposite direction during the heartbeat, however, these valves may present defects during the formation of this organ. Valve defects are the main causes of heart murmur, understand what it is, the causes and how to treat this problem.

how to identify

A bicuspid aortic valve can function normally, not necessarily developing into a disease, so most people who have this change do not have any symptoms. Usually, in these cases, the doctor can detect a change during a routine physical exam, in which a murmur with a characteristic sound can be heard along with the heartbeat, called a systolic ejection click.

However, in about 1/3 of cases, it is possible for the bicuspid valve to show changes in its function, usually in adulthood, which alters blood flow and can cause symptoms such as:

Fatigue;

Shortness of breathe;

Dizziness;

Palpitation;

faint.

These symptoms may occur to a greater or lesser extent, depending on the severity of the alteration caused and its influence on the functioning of the heart.

To confirm the diagnosis of the bicuspid aortic valve, the cardiologist will order an echocardiogram, which is an exam capable of identifying both the shape of the heart valves and the functioning of the heart. Understand how the echocardiogram is done and when it is needed.

Possible complications

Complications that a person with a bicuspid aortic valve may experience are:

aortic stenosis;

aortic insufficiency;

Aortic dilatation or dissection;

Infective endocarditis.

Although they appear in only a few cases, these changes can happen in anyone with this condition, since the mechanical stress during the passage of blood is greater in those who have a bicuspid valve. The possibility of complications is greater over the years, and is greater in people over 40 years.

How is the treatment done?

Generally, a person with a bicuspid aortic valve can lead a normal life, as this change does not usually cause symptoms or repercussions on the person’s physical capacity. In these cases, an annual follow-up with the cardiologist is necessary, who will request the echocardiogram, chest X-ray, ECG, holter and other tests capable of identifying changes or worsening of the condition, if any.

Definitive treatment is performed with surgery, and procedures that involve dilation, minor corrections or even valve replacement surgery may be indicated, for which a rigorous analysis of the shape of the valve, its alterations and its involvement in the heart function, very important to determine the ideal type of surgery, which must be individualized, with an assessment of the risks and diseases that each person has.

The valve replacement can be done by a mechanical or biological valve, which is indicated by the cardiologist and cardiac surgeon. Recovery from the surgery takes a long time, requiring a period of hospitalization of about 1 to 2 weeks, in addition to resting and a balanced diet. Check out what recovery looks like after aortic valve replacement surgery.

In some cases, the doctor may also indicate the use of medication, such as antihypertensive drugs, beta-blockers or ACE inhibitors, or statins, for example, as a way of reducing symptoms or delaying the worsening of cardiac changes, being smoking cessation, blood pressure and cholesterol control are also recommended.

In addition, people with a bicuspid valve may need antibiotic prophylaxis, using periodic antibiotics to prevent infection with the bacteria that cause infective endocarditis. Understand what it is and how to treat endocarditis.

Is it possible to practice physical activities?

In most cases, a person with a bicuspid aortic valve can practice physical activities and lead a normal life, and there may be restrictions only in cases where the patient develops complications, such as dilatation or narrowing of the valve, or changes in the functioning of the heart. .

However, it is very important that a practitioner of physical exercises with this alteration makes periodic evaluations with the cardiologist and echocardiogram exams, in order to monitor the functionality of the valve and if there is an evolution to any complications.

In addition, high performance athletes, due to the high efforts made, can develop the “athlete’s heart”, in which the person has physiological adaptive changes in the heart, which can lead to an increase in the ventricular cavity and thickening of the heart wall. These changes do not usually progress to heart disease, and are usually reversible when exercise is discontinued. There should, however, be strict attention to these changes in periodic assessments by the cardiologist.