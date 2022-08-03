Ear pain treatment

For the treatment of earache, it is recommended that the person consult a general practitioner or an otolaryngologist, who may recommend the use of analgesics and anti-inflammatories in the form of drops, syrup or tablets, for 7 to 14 days.

It is important that the treatment is prescribed by the doctor so that, in addition to relieving the symptoms, the cause of the problem can also be treated. It is also important to mention that the treatment proposed by the doctor must be followed until the end, even if the symptoms disappear sooner.

remedies for ear pain

Ear pain remedies depend on the cause of the pain and should only be used after a proper diagnosis has been made. Some of them just relieve the symptoms, while others treat the root cause of the pain. Some examples of remedies that can be prescribed for earache are:

painkillers, such as paracetamol and dipyrone, which can be used by adults and children and which are available in pills and syrup and which help relieve pain. In addition, in some cases, where the person has a fever, these remedies also help to relieve this symptom;

oral anti-inflammatories such as ibuprofen, also in tablets and syrup, for adults and children, which in addition to relieving pain, also helps to treat ear inflammation, when present, and to lower fever;

antibiotics when the pain is caused by an infection, called otitis;

Topical anti-inflammatories such as corticosteroids in ear drops, which treat pain and inflammation and which are often associated with antibiotics, in ear drops;

wax removers, such as Cerumin, for example, for cases where the earache is caused by the accumulation of excess wax.

How to drip ear drops

To apply the drops in the ear correctly, the following care must be taken:

Wash your hands properly;

Warm the container between your hands, so that the medicine is not applied cold, and causes symptoms, such as vertigo;

Lay the person down with the sore ear up;

Pull the ear back a little;

Drip the drops prescribed by the doctor;

Cover the ear with a small piece of cotton, to keep the medicine inside the ear, without running out;

Keep your head to the side for at least 5 minutes so that the medicine is absorbed.

If both ears are affected, do the same for the other side.

home treatment for ear pain

A good home treatment for an earache is to place a warm towel, heated with an iron, in your ear for a few minutes. You can place the towel next to the ear of the affected ear and lie on it, resting for a while.

Baby earache treatment

The treatment for baby earache should be done with medication prescribed by the doctor. Placing a warm compress in the baby’s ear is a way to soothe him and relieve the pain, and can be done several times a day, especially before the baby goes to sleep.

In addition, feeding the baby is very important, as well as fluid intake. Parents should be careful to prepare a more pasty food to facilitate swallowing, as most of the time, earache in babies is accompanied by sore throat.

The doctor may also recommend analgesics, anti-inflammatories and antipyretics to relieve pain and, in some cases, may prescribe antibiotics, depending on the signs and symptoms manifested.

How to prevent earache in baby

As a way of preventing earache, it is advisable to put 2 drops of 70% alcohol in each child’s or baby’s ear, whenever he/she leaves the water of the swimming pool or the sea. This tip is especially good for those children who have suffered more than 3 cases of earache in the same year.

Other ways of preventing earache in the baby is, when he is going to suckle, avoid positioning him in a horizontal position, leaving his head more inclined. In addition, the ears should be cleaned very well after each bath, to avoid the accumulation of water inside the ear, which would facilitate the proliferation of viruses, fungi and bacteria.