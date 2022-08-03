Polydactyly: what it is, possible causes and treatment options

Polydactyly is a deformity that occurs when one or more extra fingers or toes are born and can be caused by hereditary genetic modifications, that is, the genes responsible for this change can be transmitted from parents to children.

This alteration can be of several types, such as syndromic polydactyly, which occurs in people with certain genetic syndromes, and isolated polydactyly, which is when a genetic alteration occurs only related to the appearance of extra fingers. Isolated polydactyly can be classified as preaxial, central or postaxial.

It can be discovered already in pregnancy, through ultrasound and genetic tests, so during pregnancy it is important to carry out prenatal care and follow-up with an obstetrician, and the treatment depends on the location of the polydactyly and, in some cases, it is indicated to surgery to remove the extra finger.

Possible causes

During the development of the baby in the mother’s uterus, the formation of hands takes place until the sixth or seventh week of pregnancy and if, during this phase, any change occurs, this formation process can be impaired, leading to the appearance of extra fingers in the hand or foot, that is, polydactyly.

Most of the time, polydactyly occurs without any apparent cause, however, some defects in genes transmitted from parents to children or the presence of genetic syndromes may be related to the appearance of extra fingers.

In fact, the causes related to the appearance of polydactyly are not fully known, but some studies point out that children of African descent, mothers with diabetes or who used thalidomide during pregnancy may be at greater risk of having extra fingers or toes. .

types of polydactyly

There are two types of polydactyly such as isolated polydactyly, which occurs when genetic modification changes only the number of fingers or toes, and syndromic polydactyly which occurs in people who have genetic syndromes such as Greig syndrome or Down syndrome, for example. Learn more about Down syndrome and other characteristics.

Isolated polydactyly is classified into three types:

preaxial : happens when one or more fingers are born on the side of the thumb or hand;

: happens when one or more fingers are born on the side of the thumb or hand; Central : consists of the growth of extra fingers in the middle of the hand or foot, but it is a very rare type;

: consists of the growth of extra fingers in the middle of the hand or foot, but it is a very rare type; post-axial: it is the most common type, it occurs when the extra finger is born next to the little finger, hand or toe.

In addition, in central polydactyly, another type of genetic alteration often occurs, such as syndactyly, which is when the extra fingers are born stuck together.

How the diagnosis is made

The diagnosis of polydactyly can be performed during pregnancy through ultrasound in the first trimester of pregnancy, so it is important to maintain follow-up with an obstetrician and prenatal care.

In some cases, when a doctor suspects a syndrome in the baby, it may be recommended for parents to carry out genetic tests and collect a family health history.

After the baby is born, tests are usually not necessary to diagnose polydactyly, as it is a visible change, however, the pediatrician or orthopedist may order an X-ray to check if the extra fingers are connected to the other normal fingers by bones or nerves. . In addition, if surgery to remove the extra finger is indicated, the doctor may request other imaging and blood tests.

treatment options

The treatment of polydactyly is indicated by an orthopedic doctor and depends on where and how the extra finger is connected to the other fingers, as they can share nerves, tendons and bones that are important structures for the movement of the hands and feet.

When the extra finger is located on the little finger and is composed only of skin and fat, the most indicated treatment is surgery and is usually performed in children up to 2 years old. However, when the extra finger is implanted in the thumb, surgery can also be indicated, however, it is usually more complicated, as it requires a lot of care not to impair the sensitivity and position of the finger.

Sometimes adults who did not have their extra finger removed as a child may choose not to have the surgery, as having an extra finger does not cause any health problems.