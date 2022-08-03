Ulnar nerve: what it is, where it is and possible changes

The ulnar nerve runs from the brachial plexus, which is the set of nerves in the shoulder, through the bones of the elbow and into the inside of the palm. It is one of the main nerves in the arm and its function is to send commands for the movement of the forearm, wrist and the last fingers of the hand, such as the ring and pinky.

Unlike most nerves, the ulnar nerve is not protected by any muscle or bone in the elbow region, so when a knock occurs in this region, you can feel a shock and tingling sensation in your fingers.

For this reason, injuries and paralysis can occur in the ulnar nerve due to trauma or keeping the elbow bent for a long time. There is also a very common condition called cubital tunnel syndrome, which occurs due to compression of this nerve and can worsen in people with other diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis. Find out more about what rheumatoid arthritis is and what the symptoms are.

where is the nerve

The ulnar nerve runs through the entire arm, starting in a region of the shoulder called the brachial plexus, passing through the cubital tunnel, which is the inner part of the elbow, and reaching the tips of the pinky and ring fingers.

In the elbow region, the ulnar nerve does not have any protection from muscles or bones, so when a knock occurs in this place, it is possible to feel the sensation of shock along the entire length of the arm.

Possible changes

As with any part of the body, the ulnar nerve can undergo changes due to trauma or health conditions, causing pain and difficulty moving the arm and hands. Some of these changes could be:

1. Injuries

The ulnar nerve can be injured anywhere along its length, due to trauma to the elbow or wrist, and these injuries can also occur because of fibrosis, which is when the nerve becomes more hardened. Symptoms of ulnar nerve injuries are severe pain, difficulty moving the arm, pain when flexing the elbow or wrist, and “claw hand”, which is when the last fingers are constantly bent.

Ulnar collateral ligament injury is a type of tear that can happen when a person falls and leans on their thumb or falls holding an object, such as skiers who fall with a stick in their hand.

What to do: As soon as symptoms appear, it is important to consult an orthopedist to indicate the most appropriate treatment, which may be based on the use of anti-inflammatory drugs, corticosteroids and, in more severe cases, surgery.

2. Compression

Compression of the ulnar nerve, usually happens in the elbow region, and is called cubital tunnel syndrome, which can be caused by fluid accumulation, pressure on the nerve for long periods, spurs, arthritis or cysts in the elbow bones. This syndrome mainly causes symptoms that are constant such as arm pain, numbness and tingling in the hands and fingers.

In some more advanced cases, cubital tunnel syndrome causes arm weakness and difficulty holding objects. When symptoms arise, it is necessary to seek care from an orthopedist, who may request X-ray, MRI and blood tests.

What to do: Once a diagnosis of cubital tunnel syndrome is confirmed, a doctor may recommend anti-inflammatory medications, such as ibuprofen, to help reduce swelling around the nerve and relieve pain.

The use of orthoses or splints may also be indicated to assist in the movement of the arm, and in the last case, the doctor refers to surgery to relieve pressure on the ulnar nerve.

3. Paralysis

Ulnar neuropathy occurs because of paralysis and muscle loss of the ulnar nerve and causes a person to lose sensation and strength in the arm or wrist. This condition happens due to an inflammatory process that damages the nerve and causes difficulty in movement or atrophies in the elbow, arm and fingers.

In addition, ulnar neuropathy can also make it difficult for a person to perform usual activities with their hands, such as holding a fork or a pencil, and can cause tingling. See more about other causes of tingling hands.

You need to see your orthopedist for local sensitivity tests and other imaging tests such as X-rays, CT scans and blood tests to analyze certain markers of inflammation in the body.

What to do: your doctor may prescribe medication to reduce spasms caused by nerve compression, such as gabapentin, carbamazepine, or phenytoin. Corticosteroids and anti-inflammatories may also be indicated to reduce nerve pain and inflammation. If even with drug treatment the symptoms do not improve, the doctor may recommend surgery.

Treatment with physiotherapy is important for the recovery of movements and improvement of symptoms such as tingling, burning and pain, and the physiotherapist may recommend exercises to be performed at home.