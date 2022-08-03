Leg or foot amputation: how to walk again after surgery

To walk again after amputation of the leg or foot, it may be necessary to use prostheses, crutches or a wheelchair to facilitate mobility and regain independence in daily activities, such as working, cooking or cleaning the house, for example.

However, the type of help to walk again must be evaluated by an orthopedist and by the physical therapist, usually, it can be started 1 week after the amputation, respecting the following order:

Physiotherapy sessions;

Use of wheelchairs;

Use of crutches;

Prosthesis use.

Recovery after amputation should be done in physiotherapy clinics or at INTO – National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics, to learn how to correctly use crutches, wheelchair or prosthesis and strengthen muscles to improve balance.

How to walk in a wheelchair

A physical therapist can personally teach you how to get around in a wheelchair, but to walk with a wheelchair after an amputation, you must use a chair suitable for the person’s weight and size and follow these steps:

Lock the wheelchair; Sit in the chair with your back straight and with your foot resting on the chair supports; Grasp the rim of the wheel and push the chair forward with your arms.

The wheelchair can be manual or automatic, however, the automatic chair should not be used because it weakens the muscles and makes it difficult to use prostheses or crutches.

How to walk with crutches

To walk with crutches after a leg amputation, it is important to start with physical therapy exercises to strengthen the arms and trunk to gain strength and balance. Then, use the crutches as follows:

Support both crutches in front of you on the floor, at arm’s length; Propel the body forward, supporting all the weight on the crutches; Repeat these steps to walk with crutches.

Also, to go up and down stairs, you must place both crutches on the same step and swing your torso in the direction you want. To learn more, see: How to use crutches correctly.

How to walk with prosthesis

In most cases, the person who loses the lower limb can walk again using a prosthesis, which is equipment used to replace the amputated limb and, therefore, must be functional to facilitate movements.

However, not all people can use this equipment and, therefore, an evaluation by the doctor is necessary to indicate whether or not they can use prosthesis and which is the most suitable for each case. Physiotherapy sessions are essential to make a good transition from crutches or wheelchair to prosthesis.

How to put on the prosthesis

To put on the prosthesis, it is important to wear the protective stocking, insert the prosthesis and check that it is properly fitted. Find out what care to take with the stump in: How to care for the amputation stump.

Although walking again after an amputation requires a lot of effort, it is possible to regain independence in everyday life and that is why it is recommended to do physical therapy about 5 times a week at the clinic or at home, always respecting the physical therapist’s instructions. for faster recovery.

See how to adapt the house to facilitate the walk in: Adaptation of the house for the elderly.