How to care for an amputation stump

The stump is the part of the limb that remains after amputation surgery, which can be done in cases of poor circulation in people with diabetes, tumors or trauma caused by accidents. Body parts that can be amputated include the fingers, hands, nose, ears, arms, legs or feet.

It is important to take some care to ensure correct healing of the stump, such as keeping the place always clean and dry, in addition to massaging the place, to improve blood circulation. The stump healing takes between 6 months to 1 year and the appearance of the scar improves with each passing day.

How to maintain stump hygiene

Hygiene of the stump should be done daily and needs to include the following steps:

wash the stump with warm water and mild soap, at least once a day; dry the skin with a soft towel, without scraping the scar; Massage around the stump with moisturizing cream or sweet almond oil to improve circulation and skin flexibility.

It is also important to avoid using very hot water or putting chemicals on the skin, including alcohol, as they dry the skin, delay healing and promote the appearance of skin cracks.

In addition, and as some people are more likely to sweat, you can wash your stump several times a day, morning and night, for example.

How to protect the stump after amputation

The stump should be protected after amputation with an elastic bandage or compression stockings suitable for the size of the stump. To correctly apply the elastic bandage and bandage the stump, you must cplace the track from the farthest location and finish above the stump, avoiding tightening the bandage too much so as not to hinder blood circulation.

Compression bandages help reduce limb swelling and should be adjusted whenever they are loose, being normal, needing to replace the bandage up to 4 times a day. However, a good solution may be to use a compression stocking instead of a bandage, as it is more comfortable, comfortable and practical.

General care for the amputated stump

In addition to hygiene care and bandaging, it is also important to have other care such as:

Keeping the stump in position at all times works l, that is, keep the stump in the position where it would be normal to keep it before surgery;

l, that is, keep the stump in the position where it would be normal to keep it before surgery; exercise the stump making small movements every day several times a day to maintain good circulation;

making small movements every day several times a day to maintain good circulation; Don’t leave the stump hanging out of bed or crossed under the legs;

out of bed or crossed under the legs; sunbathing, to receive vitamin D and strengthen the bone and skin of the stump;

to receive vitamin D and strengthen the bone and skin of the stump; Avoid bumps or injuries so as not to harm the healing of the stump.

In addition to these precautions, eating a diet rich in healing foods, such as broccoli, strawberry or egg yolk, for example, and drinking lots of water are good tips to keep skin cells and tissues hydrated and healthy, facilitating healing and preventing infections. Learn more about how to eat to facilitate healing.

when to go to the doctor

The person who has an amputated limb should go to the doctor when signs and symptoms such as:

Heat, swelling, itching, or redness in the stump;

Output of yellowish liquid through the scar;

Cold, gray or bluish skin;

Presence of red and swollen tongues close to the amputated site.

These signs can indicate a possible infection or indicate that the circulation of that region of the body is compromised, being necessary that the doctor evaluates the situation and adapts the treatment.