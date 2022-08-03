Videolaparoscopy: what it is for, how it is done and how the recovery is

Videolaparoscopy is a technique that can be used for both diagnosis and treatment, the latter being called surgical videolaparoscopy. Videolaparoscopy is performed with the aim of observing the structures present in the abdominal and pelvic region and, if necessary, removing or correcting the alteration.

In women, videolaparoscopy is performed mainly for the diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis, however this is not the first exam performed, as it is possible to reach the diagnosis through other exams, such as transvaginal ultrasound and magnetic resonance, for example, which are less invasive.

What is laparoscopy used for?

Laparoscopy can be used both as a diagnostic method and as a treatment option. When used for diagnostic purposes, videolaparoscopy (VL), also called diagnostic VL, can be useful in the investigation and confirmation of:

Gallbladder and appendix problems;

Endometriosis;

Peritoneal disease;

Abdominal tumor;

Gynecological diseases;

adhesion syndrome;

Chronic abdominal pain with no apparent cause;

Ectopic pregnancy.

When indicated for therapeutic purposes, it is called surgical VL, and can be indicated for:

Removal of the gallbladder and appendix;

Hernia repair;

Treatment of hydrosalpingitis;

Removal of ovarian lesions;

Removal of adhesions;

Tubal ligation;

Total hysterectomy;

Fibroids removal;

Treatment of genital dystopias;

Gynecological surgery.

In addition, videolaparoscopy may be indicated to perform an ovarian biopsy, which is an exam in which the integrity of the tissue of the uterus is microscopically evaluated. Understand what it is and how the biopsy is done.

How laparoscopy is performed

Videolaparoscopy is a simple exam, but it must be done under general anesthesia and consists of making a small cut in the region close to the navel through which a small tube that contains a microcamera inside must enter.

In addition to this cut, other small cuts are usually made in the abdominal region through which other instruments pass to explore the pelvic, abdominal region or to perform the surgery. The microcamera is used to monitor and evaluate the entire interior of the abdominal region, making it possible to identify the change and promote its removal.

Preparation for the exam consists of carrying out previous exams, such as preoperative and surgical risk assessment, and when this exam explores the abdominal cavity, it is necessary to completely empty the intestine using laxatives under medical indication the day before the exam.

When it shouldn’t be done

Laparoscopy should not be performed in cases of advanced pregnancy, in people with morbid obesity or when the person is severely debilitated.

In addition, it is not indicated in cases of tuberculosis in the peritoneum, cancer in the abdominal region, a large abdominal mass, intestinal obstruction, peritonitis, abdominal hernia or when general anesthesia cannot be applied.

How is Recovery

Recovery from laparoscopic surgery is much better than conventional surgery, as there are fewer cuts and bleeding during surgery is minimal. The recovery time from laparoscopic surgery lasts from 7 to 14 days, depending on the procedure. After this period, the person can gradually return to daily activities according to medical advice.

Right after the laparoscopy, it is normal to feel pain in the abdomen, pain in the shoulders, to have a trapped intestine, to feel swollen, nauseated and with the urge to vomit. Therefore, during the recovery period, you should rest as much as possible and avoid having sex, driving, cleaning the house, shopping and exercising for the first 15 days.

Possible complications

Although this exam is the best to complete the diagnosis of some diseases and have a better recovery, when used as a form of treatment, as well as other surgical procedures, videolaparoscopy presents some health risks, such as bleeding in important organs such as the liver or spleen. , perforation of the intestine, bladder or uterus, hernia at the insertion site of instruments, infection of the site and worsening of endometriosis, for example.

In addition, when performed on the chest, pneumothorax, embolism or emphysema can occur. Therefore, laparoscopy is not usually requested as a first option for diagnosing diseases, being more used as a form of treatment.