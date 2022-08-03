What to do after a fall

A fall can happen because of accidents at home or at work, when climbing on chairs, tables and slipping down stairs, but it can also occur due to fainting, dizziness or hypoglycemia that can be caused by the use of specific medications or some diseases.

Before attending to a person who has suffered a serious fall, it is important not to move the person, as there may be a fracture in the spine and internal bleeding and if inadequate movement is carried out, the victim’s health condition can worsen.

After witnessing a person falling, it is necessary to check if he is conscious, asking for his name, what happened and then, depending on the intensity, height, location and severity, it is necessary to call for help and call the SAMU ambulance on 192.

Thus, the steps to follow according to the type of fall are:

1. Light fall

A light fall is characterized when a person falls from his own height or from a place less than 2 meters and can occur, for example, when riding a bicycle, slipping on a smooth floor or falling from a chair. fall requires the following precautions:

Check for skin bruisesnoting any sign of bleeding; If you have any wounds, wash the affected area. with water, soap or saline and not apply any type of ointment without medical indication; An antiseptic solution can be appliedbased on thimerosal, if there is an excoriation-like wound, which is when the skin is chafed; Cover the area with a clean or sterile dressingto prevent infection.

If the person is elderly or has osteoporosis, it is always important to consult a general practitioner, because even if there are no visible symptoms or signs at the time of the fall, some type of fracture may have occurred.

Also, if even in the case of a light fall, the person has hit their head and is drowsy or retching, it is necessary to seek urgent medical attention, as they may have an injury to the skull. Here’s what to do when a person hits their head during a fall:

2. Serious fall

A serious fall occurs when a person falls from a height of more than 2 meters, such as on high stairs, balconies or terraces and the first aid that must be had, in this case, are:

Immediately call an ambulancecalling 192; Check if the victim is awake, calling the person and making sure they respond when called. Do not take the victim to the hospitalit is necessary to wait for the ambulance service, as health professionals are trained to mobilize people after suffering a fall. in case you are unconscious, check breathing for 10 secondsby observing the movement of the thorax, hearing if the air leaves through the nose and feeling the exhaled air; If the person is breathingit is important to wait for the ambulance to continue specialized care; Nonetheless, if the person is NOT breathing:

It is necessary to start cardiac massages with one hand over the other without bending the elbows;

with one hand over the other without bending the elbows; If you have a pocket mask take 2 breaths every 30 heart massages;

take 2 breaths every 30 heart massages; These maneuvers must be continued without moving the victim. and only stop when the ambulance arrives or when the person is breathing again;

If the person has bleeding, the bleeding can be controlled by putting pressure on the site with the help of a clean cloth, however, this is not indicated in case of bleeding in the ear.

It is also important to always check if the victim’s hands, eyes and mouth are purple or if she vomits, as this can mean internal bleeding and head trauma. Check out more about other head trauma symptoms and treatment.

How to avoid serious falls

Some accidents can happen to children at home, because of serious falls from furniture, strollers, walkers, cribs and windows, so some home adaptations are necessary, such as putting screens on the windows and keeping the child always watched. Check out what to do if a child falls and hits their head.

Elderly people are also at risk of serious falls, either because of slipping on carpets, wet floors and steps or because they have a disease that causes weakness, dizziness and tremors, such as diabetes, labyrinthitis and Parkinson’s disease. In these cases, care must be taken on a day-to-day basis, such as removing obstacles from the corridors, securing rugs with tape, wearing non-slip shoes and walking with the aid of canes or walkers.