3 home remedies for sinus infection

Great home remedies for sinusitis, a condition also known as sinus or sinus infection, are lukewarm teas of echinacea with ginger, garlic and thyme, or nettle tea. Although these remedies do not cure sinusitis, they do help to relieve symptoms and all the discomfort, without excellent allies during a sinus crisis.

Sinusitis generates symptoms such as headache, a feeling of heaviness in the face and sometimes there can be a feeling of bad smell and even bad breath. The doctor may recommend treatment for sinusitis, which may involve cleaning the nose with saline solutions, but in some cases even antibiotics may be indicated. And in this case, natural remedies only serve as a complement to the treatment indicated by the doctor.

1. Echinacea tea with ginger

Echinacea is a great natural option to fight sinusitis, as it helps the body eliminate the flu virus, if present, in addition to strengthening the immune system. In addition, ginger has antibiotic action that fights bacteria and even has astringent property, making it a good home remedy to unclog sinuses.

Thus, this tea is perfect for sinusitis situations that arise associated with the flu, for example.

Ingredients

Preparation mode

Place the ingredients in a pan, bring to a boil for 15 minutes and turn off the heat. Then, strain the mixture and let it cool, drinking 2 to 3 times a day, for up to 3 days.

2. Garlic tea with thyme

Garlic is one of the best natural remedies for sinusitis as it has antibiotic, antiviral and antifungal action that eliminates any microorganism that may be causing the sinus inflammation. In addition, when thyme is combined with tea, an anti-inflammatory action on the nasal mucosa is also obtained, which relieves discomfort and the feeling of pressure on the face.

Ingredients

1 clove of garlic;

1 tablespoon of thyme;

300 ml of water.

Preparation mode

First, make small cuts all over the garlic clove and then add it to a pan with the water and let it boil for 5 to 10 minutes. Finally, remove from the heat, add the thyme and let it rest for another 5 minutes. Let it cool and drink 2 to 3 times a day, without sweetening.

Thyme can also be used as a mist by placing a handful of thyme in a bowl of boiling water and breathing in the released steam.

3. Nettle tea

Although there are no studies that prove the effect of nettle in the improvement of sinusitis, it is known that this plant has a strong action against allergies of the respiratory system and, therefore, it can be used as a way to relieve symptoms in people who develop sinusitis due to causes. allergic.

Ingredients

½ cup of nettle leaves;

1 cup of boiling water.

Preparation mode

Pour the water over the nettle leaves and let it rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Then, strain the mixture and let it cool. Drink 2 to 3 times a day.

Nettle can also be used as a food supplement, especially in people with frequent allergies, at a dose of 300 mg twice a day. However, it is always important to consult a herbalist to adapt the dose to individual needs.

