Facial sunscreen: how to choose the best for your face

Sunscreen is a very important part of daily skin care as it helps protect against the ultraviolet (UV) rays emitted by the sun. Although this type of rays reach the skin more easily when you are in the sun, the truth is that the skin is constantly exposed, even if indirectly, through the windows of the house or car, for example.

Even on cloudy days, when the sun is not strong, more than half of the UV rays manage to cross the atmosphere and reach the skin, causing the same type of injuries that they would cause on a clear day. Therefore, the ideal is to use sunscreen daily, especially on the parts of the body that are not covered by clothing.

One of these parts is the face. That’s because, unless you wear a hat all the time, the face is the part of the body that is most often exposed to UV rays, which not only increases the risk of skin cancer, but also ages the skin, leaving it drier, rougher and wrinkled. In this way, knowing how to choose a sunscreen for your face, and using it every day is very important for skin health.

What to Look for in Sunscreen

The first characteristic that you should evaluate in a sunscreen is its sun protection factor, also known as SPF. This value indicates the power of the protector, which should be greater for the face than for the rest of the body, since the skin is more sensitive.

According to several skin cancer and dermatology organizations, the SPF of the face shield should not be less than 30, and this value is indicated for people with darker skin. For people with lighter skin, the ideal is to use an SPF of 40 or 50.

In addition to the SPF, it is important to be aware of other cream factors such as:

Should contain more natural ingredients such as zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, than chemical components, such as oxybenzone or octocrylene;

Have broad spectrum protection that is, protect against both UVA and UVB rays;

be non-comedogenic especially in the case of people with acne or with easily irritated skin, as it prevents the pores from becoming clogged;

It should be thicker than the body shieldto create a greater barrier on the skin and not be easily removed by sweat.

This type of characteristics can be observed in the main brands of sunscreen on the market, but there are also several moisturizing face creams that contain SPF, which can be a good substitute for sunscreen. However, when the day cream does not contain SPF, you should apply the moisturizer first and then wait at least 20 minutes before applying the facial sunscreen.

It is also very important not to use sunscreens that have expired, since, in these cases, the protection factor is not ensuring and may not protect the skin properly.

Is it necessary to apply lip balm?

Facial sunscreen should be applied to the entire skin of the face, but should be avoided on the most sensitive areas such as eyes and lips. In these places you should also use their own products, such as solar lip balm and eye cream with SPF.

When to apply the protector

Face sunscreen should be applied first thing in the morning and ideally 20 to 30 minutes before leaving the house so it can be properly absorbed before exposing the skin to the sun.

In addition, whenever possible, reapply the sunscreen every two hours or whenever you dive into the sea or pool. On a day-to-day basis, since it can be difficult to apply sunscreen so often, you should take other precautions with UV exposure, such as wearing a hat and avoiding the hottest hours, between 10am and 10am. 4 pm

How sunscreen works

Sunscreen can use two types of ingredients to protect the skin from the sun’s ultraviolet rays. The first type are ingredients that reflect these rays, preventing them from reaching the skin, and include zinc oxide and titanium oxide, for example. The second type are ingredients that absorb these UV rays, preventing them from being absorbed by the skin, and substances such as oxybenzone or octocrylene are included here.

Some sunscreens may only contain one type of these substances, but most contain a mixture of both to provide extra protection. Even so, the use of a product with only one type of these substances is perfectly safe against UV rays damage.