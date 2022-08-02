Brazilian Natural Medicine

Home remedy to reduce excessive sweating

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 mins ago
1 minute read

An excellent home remedy for hyperhidrosis, which is excessive sweating, is to regularly take the sage infusion, since the plant has anti-sweat property, which prevents and regulates excessive sweat production, being useful in cases of stress, anxiety and during the menopause.

In most cases, sage consumption can reduce symptoms of hyperhidrosis by up to 50%.

Ingredients

  • 500 ml of water
  • 2 teaspoons of sage leaves

Preparation mode

Add the ingredients and let it rest for 3 minutes. Then strain and drink up to 2 times during the day.

In addition to this home remedy for hyperhidrosis, you can use deodorants or antiperspirant creams, such as Nivea Dry Impact, Vichy Antiperspirant Cream or Rexona Clinical, for example. However, when this is not enough, even surgery may be recommended to control this disorder. Learn more about Surgery to Stop Sweating.

Also watch the following video and learn which foods influence the smell of sweat:

Always consult a doctor.

Verified by RJ985 – Brazilian natural medicine CMIO.org

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Know which foods make your sweat smell worse and which ones make it better

50 mins ago

Is it possible to get pregnant during pregnancy?

2 hours ago

Eylea (aflibercept): what it is, what it is for and side effects

3 hours ago

Lung water: main symptoms and how to identify

4 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.