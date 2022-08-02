Home remedy to reduce excessive sweating

An excellent home remedy for hyperhidrosis, which is excessive sweating, is to regularly take the sage infusion, since the plant has anti-sweat property, which prevents and regulates excessive sweat production, being useful in cases of stress, anxiety and during the menopause.

In most cases, sage consumption can reduce symptoms of hyperhidrosis by up to 50%.

Ingredients

500 ml of water

2 teaspoons of sage leaves

Preparation mode

Add the ingredients and let it rest for 3 minutes. Then strain and drink up to 2 times during the day.

In addition to this home remedy for hyperhidrosis, you can use deodorants or antiperspirant creams, such as Nivea Dry Impact, Vichy Antiperspirant Cream or Rexona Clinical, for example. However, when this is not enough, even surgery may be recommended to control this disorder. Learn more about Surgery to Stop Sweating.

