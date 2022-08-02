Know which foods make your sweat smell worse and which ones make it better

Excessive consumption of foods such as garlic, meat and broccoli can favor the strong and bad smell in the body, as they are rich in substances that end up being eliminated on the skin along with sweat.

On the other hand, foods like cabbage, spinach and fruits help improve metabolism, are easy to digest and help eliminate substances and toxins that can influence body odor.

Foods that make the smell of sweat worse

The main foods that make the smell of sweat worse are:

Garlic, Onion and Curry as they are spices rich in sulfur, the main substance responsible for the bad smell in the body;

as they are spices rich in sulfur, the main substance responsible for the bad smell in the body; Cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower as they are vegetables that are also rich in sulfur;

as they are vegetables that are also rich in sulfur; excess meat because the high consumption of proteins increases the production of ammonia, a substance that makes the odor of sweat stronger;

because the high consumption of proteins increases the production of ammonia, a substance that makes the odor of sweat stronger; Too much milk and cheeseas they are also rich in proteins and take longer to be digested in the intestine, which can increase the strong smell in the body.

In addition, wearing clothes made of synthetic fabrics, such as polyester, favors the accumulation of moisture in the armpits and folds of the body, stimulating the proliferation of bacteria that produce foul-smelling substances. The best option is to use clothes made from cotton.

Foods that improve the smell

On the other hand, foods like fruits and vegetables help eliminate toxins from the body and improve metabolism, reducing sweat production and bad smell. In addition, it is also necessary to drink plenty of water, so that the sweat does not become too concentrated or with a strong smell.

You should also increase the consumption of foods such as cabbage, spinach, arugula and watercress, as they are rich in chlorophyll, a substance that gives vegetables their green color and has high antioxidant and detoxifying power. Here’s how to prepare a juice rich in chlorophyll.

Watch the following video and see how foods influence the smell of sweat:

Other tips to get rid of the bad smell

In addition to food, other precautions such as avoiding wearing the same clothes twice, removing hair from the areas that sweat the most and using deodorants that are antiperspirant and antibacterial also help a lot to reduce body odor.

However, in some cases my smell could be a change in the body called Bromhidrosis, which may even need laser treatment or surgery. Learn more about Bromhidrosis.

Ensuring that bacteria are eliminated from the armpits is an excellent way to eliminate the bad smell of that area.