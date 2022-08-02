Brazilian Natural Medicine

Eylea (aflibercept): what it is, what it is for and side effects

Eylea is a medicine that contains aflibercept in the composition, indicated for the treatment of age-related eye degeneration and vision loss associated with certain conditions.

This medication should only be used on medical advice and should be administered by a healthcare professional.,

what is it for

Eylea is indicated for the treatment of adults with:

  • Neovascular age-related macular degeneration;
  • Loss of vision due to macular edema secondary to retinal vein or central retinal vein occlusion;
  • Vision loss due to diabetic macular edema
  • Vision loss due to choroidal neovascularization associated with pathological myopia.

How to use

It is used for injection into the eye. It starts with a monthly injection, for three months in a row and followed by an injection every 2 months.

The injection should only be given by a specialist doctor.

Possible side effects

The most common are: cataracts, red eyes caused by bleeding from small blood vessels in the outer layers of the eye, eye pain, retinal detachment, increased pressure inside the eye, blurred vision, swelling of the eyelids, increased tear production , a feeling of stinging in the eye, allergic reactions all over the body, infection or inflammation inside the eye.

who shouldn’t use

Allergy to aflibercept or any of the other components of Eylia, inflamed eye, infection inside or outside the eye.

Always consult a doctor.

