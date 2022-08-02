Lung water: main symptoms and how to identify

Water in the lung, also known as pulmonary edema, is characterized by the presence of fluid inside the lungs, which prevents gas exchange. Pulmonary edema can mainly happen due to heart problems, but it can also be due to drowning, lung infections, exposure to toxins or smoke, and high altitudes. Learn what can cause lung water and how to treat it.

The diagnosis is made mainly through chest X-ray associated with the analysis of symptoms presented by the person, which may appear suddenly or in the long term.

Symptoms of water in the lung

Symptoms of water in the lung depend on the severity and the cause that caused it, and include:

Shortness of breath and great difficulty breathing;

Cough. which may contain blood;

Increased respiratory rate;

Noisy breathing;

Purplish mucous membranes (eyes, lips);

Not being able to lie down, due to the intensification of shortness of breath;

Anxiety;

Swelling of the legs or feet;

Chest tightness.

The treatment should be started as soon as possible, and it is conceived through the regulation of breathing, withdrawal of water in the lung and cessation of the causative agent. This can be achieved through the placement of a drain in the lung, use of medication and in some cases cardiac surgery, when the need exists. Learn more about lung water treatment.

how to identify

Confirmation of the diagnosis of water in the lung is made when the person, in addition to the characteristic symptoms of the condition, has a blurred spot around the lung on X-ray examination.

In addition to the X-ray exam and pulmonary and cardiac auscultation, an electrocardiogram, chest tomography, measurement of cardiac enzymes, measurement of blood pressure and arterial blood gas analysis may be indicated to evaluate the cause of the edema. Understand how the arterial blood gas test is performed.