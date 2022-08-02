Sigmoidoscopy: what it is, what it is for and how it is done

Rectosigmoidoscopy is an exam indicated to visualize changes or diseases that affect the final portion of the large intestine. For its accomplishment, a tube is introduced through the anus, which can be flexible or rigid, with a camera at the end, capable of detecting lesions, polyps, foci of bleeding or tumors, for example.

Despite being an exam similar to colonoscopy, rectosigmoidoscopy is distinguished by visualizing only the rectum and sigmoid colon, corresponding, on average, to the last 30 cm of the intestine. It also does not require complete bowel lavage or sedation, as in colonoscopy. Check out what it’s for and how to prepare for a colonoscopy.

what is it for

Rectosigmoidoscopy is able to evaluate the mucosa of the final part of the intestine, identifying lesions or any changes in this region. It may be indicated for the following situations:

Check for the presence of a rectal mass or tumor;

Screen for colorectal cancer;

Note the presence of diverticula;

Identify and look for the cause of a fulminant colitis. Understand what colitis is and what it can cause;

Detect source of bleeding;

Observe for changes that correlate with changes in bowel habits.

In addition to visualizing changes through the camera, during rectosigmoidoscopy it is also possible to perform biopsies, so that the change can be analyzed in the laboratory and confirmed.

How is done

The sigmoidoscopy exam can be done in an outpatient clinic or in the hospital. The person needs to be lying on a stretcher, on their left side and with their legs bent.

It is not necessary to perform sedation, because although uncomfortable, it is not a painful exam. To perform it, the doctor introduces a device through the anus, called a rectosigmoidoscope, with a diameter of about 1 finger, which can be of 2 different types:

Hard is a sturdy metallic device, which contains a camera at the tip and a light source to observe the path, being able to perform biopsies;

is a sturdy metallic device, which contains a camera at the tip and a light source to observe the path, being able to perform biopsies; Flexibleis a more modern, adjustable device that also contains a camera and a light source, but is more practical, less uncomfortable and capable of taking photographs of the path, in addition to biopsies.

Both techniques are effective and capable of identifying and treating changes, and can be chosen according to the physician’s experience or availability in the hospital, for example.

The exam lasts about 10 to 15 minutes, it is not necessary to stay hospitalized and it is already possible to return to work on the same day.

how is the preparation

For sigmoidoscopy, fasting or a special diet is not necessary, although it is recommended to eat light foods on the day of the exam to avoid nausea.

However, it is recommended to clean the end of the large intestine to facilitate the visualization of the exam, introducing a glycerin suppository or a fleet enema, about 4 hours before, and repeating 2 hours before the exam, as instructed by the doctor. doctor.

To perform the fleet enema, it is usually recommended to introduce the drug through the anus and wait about 10 minutes, or as long as you can without having a bowel movement. Learn how to do the fleet enema at home.