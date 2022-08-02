What is reserve, mature and immature Squamous Metaplasia and main causes

Squamous metaplasia is a benign change in the tissue lining the uterus, in which uterine cells undergo transformation and differentiation, causing the tissue to have more than one layer of elongated cells.

Metaplasia corresponds to a normal protective process that can occur in certain periods of a woman’s life, such as puberty or pregnancy, when there is greater vaginal acidity, or when inflammation or irritation caused by candidiasis, bacterial vaginosis or allergies occurs, for example. example.

These cellular changes are not normally considered dangerous, nor do they increase the risk of cervical cancer. In addition, squamous metaplasia of the cervix is ​​a common result of the Pap smear and does not need specific treatment if there are no signs of candidiasis, bacterial infections, or sexually transmitted infections (STIs), for example.

Is Squamous Metaplasia Cancer?

Squamous metaplasia is not cancer, but a common change in women that arises due to some chronic irritation, and when no other evidence is present in the Pap smear, the metaplasia cannot be related to cancer.

However, although it often happens with the aim of ensuring greater protection and resistance of the uterine epithelium, the increase in cell layers can decrease the secretory function of the cells, which can favor the development of neoplasia, although in most cases the metaplasias not related to cancer.

Although it is not cancer and most of the time it does not increase the risk of having cancer, the gynecologist usually requests a repeat Pap smear after 1 year, and after two consecutive normal exams, the Pap smear interval may be 3 years.

Possible causes of squamous metaplasia

Squamous metaplasia happens mainly with the aim of protecting the uterus and can be favored by the following factors:

Increased vaginal acidity, which is more common in childbearing age and pregnancy;

Uterine inflammation or irritation;

Exposure to chemical substances;

excess estrogen;

Vitamin A deficiency;

Presence of uterine polyps;

Use of contraceptives.

In addition, squamous metaplasia can also be caused by chronic cervicitis, which is a constant irritation of the cervix that mainly affects women of childbearing age. See all about chronic cervicitis.

Stages of squamous metaplasia

Squamous metaplasia can be didactically separated into some stages according to the characteristics of the cells:

1. Reserve cell hyperplasia

It begins in the most exposed regions of the cervix, where small reserve cells are formed that, as they form and multiply, form a tissue with several layers.

2. Immature squamous metaplasia

This is a phase of metaplasia in which reserve cells have not yet finished differentiating and stratifying. It is very important to identify this area and have regular exams to analyze its evolution, because this is where most manifestations of cervical cancer arise.

In some cases, the epithelium may remain immature, which is considered abnormal and can initiate cellular changes that can lead to cancer. Although this complication is not very common, it can occur in some people due to an infection with HPV, which is the human papilloma virus, which can infect these immature squamous cells and turn them into abnormal cells.

3. Mature squamous metaplasia

Immature tissue can reach maturity or remain immature. When the immature epithelium is converted into mature tissue, which is already fully formed, it becomes more resistant to aggression, with no risk of complications.