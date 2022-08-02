Moxibustion: what is it and what is it for

Moxibustion, also called moxibustion, is an acupuncture technique that consists of applying heat directly or indirectly to the skin, through a stick wrapped with medicinal herbs such as mugwort, for example.

In Chinese medicine, it is understood that heat applied to the skin, through this technique, can release the flow of energy accumulated in some places in the body, known as meridians. The release of this energy can help in the treatment of some physical ailments such as back pain, migraines and arthritis, as well as helping in the recovery of mental well-being.

However, it is not recommended to do the moxibustion technique at home, it should be done by a trained professional, in specialized clinics and with the authorization of a doctor, so that the results are positive and beneficial.

Moxibustion is a type of complementary therapy, which is still being studied and tested, but can be indicated for the treatment of various health problems, both physical and emotional, such as:

Chronic diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia;

muscle injuries, caused by sports activities;

Reproductive system diseases such as menstrual cramps and infertility;

gastrointestinal diseases, such as stomach ulcers and constipation.

In addition, this type of therapy can be recommended for people who have symptoms such as anxiety and stress, and some studies reveal the application of moxibustion to aid in the treatment of breech presentation in late pregnancy, which is when the baby is sitting, instead of being upside down.

Therapy through moxibustion is done by applying heat to the skin, using a stick filled with medicinal plants, such as mugwort. Mugwort, popularly known as St. John’s wort, is often used to treat urinary infections, menstrual cramps, and depression. See more what the artemisia plant is for and the main types.

In moxibustion sessions, the heated stick is placed at specific points on the skin, depending on the person’s health problem and, generally, the applications begin to be made from the front of the body, helping to release the energy channels, called meridians.

The acupuncturist specializing in moxibustion, brings the stick close to the person’s skin for a period of 5 minutes, keeping the hand close to feel the intensity of the heat applied, preventing the skin from burning. These sessions last an average of 40 minutes and the number of sessions indicated varies from person to person, but most of the time, 10 sessions are recommended.

At the end of each moxibustion session, the person may feel a sudden heat throughout the body and this means that the energy flow has been released and the technique has been applied correctly. Often, the doctor or physical therapist recommends conventional acupuncture in the same session to achieve greater health benefits.

In moxibustion therapy, heat is applied to the skin through a stick wrapped with medicinal plants, which can be done in two ways:

Direct moxa: it consists of applying the stick with the artemisia herb directly on the skin, and because of the risks of burns, it is very little used;

Indirect moxa: is performed when heat, through the stick, is not applied directly to the skin, using pieces of garlic or ginger to insulate a little the heat applied.

Currently, the most used type of moxibustion is electric moxa, which works like a laser and causes the skin to be heated by light, and in these cases, the risk of burns is lower.

To perform moxibustion it is necessary to look for a trained professional and a clinic with the approval of the health surveillance, so that it does not cause any damage to health and the results are positive. It is also important to consult a general practitioner depending on the symptoms presented, and only do moxibustion if approved by the doctor.

Generally, this type of therapy does not cause any side effects, as it is a natural procedure and does not cause pain, however, some people may be allergic to the products used, as well as coughing because of the smoke eliminated by burning the substances on the stick.