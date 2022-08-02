Hidradenitis suppurativa (acne inversa): main symptoms and how to treat

Hidradenitis suppurativa, also known as acne inversa, is a rare skin disease that causes painful lumps to appear under the skin, which can rupture and cause a bad smell, leaving a scar on the skin when they disappear.

Although this problem can appear in any region of the body, it is more common in places with hair where the skin is rubbing, such as the armpits, groin, buttocks or under the breasts, for example.

Although hidradenitis has no cure, it can be controlled with medicines and ointments to prevent new lumps from appearing and further complications.

main symptoms

Symptoms can appear at any age, but are more common after age 20 and include:

Inflammation of the skin with lumps of various sizes or blackheads;

Intense redness at the affected site;

Intense and constant pain;

Excessive sweating in the region;

Formation of channels under the pits.

In some cases, the lumps can rupture and release pus, causing the appearance of a bad smell in the place, in addition to causing more pain.

Lumps can take several weeks and even months to disappear, being larger and more painful in people who are overweight, under constant stress or who are in a period of major hormonal changes, such as puberty or pregnancy.

How to confirm the diagnosis

After the appearance of these symptoms, without improvement within 2 weeks, it is recommended to consult a dermatologist to confirm the diagnosis only by observing the affected site, in order to initiate appropriate treatment and relieve symptoms.

It may also be necessary to perform a skin biopsy, for its analysis and for the analysis of the pus resulting from the lesions.

When made early, the diagnosis can help reduce the chances of worsening of the condition, as well as the emergence of complications such as deep scars that can make it difficult to move the affected limb and cause frequent contractures, for example.

how to treat

The treatment for hidradenitis suppurativa, although it does not cure the disease, helps to relieve the symptoms and prevent its occurrence so frequently, also reducing the chances of having complications.

Some of the most commonly used ways to treat hidradenitis include:

Antibiotic pills or ointments such as Tetracycline, Clindomycin or Erythromycin: they eliminate bacteria from the skin, preventing a local infection that can worsen complications;

such as Tetracycline, Clindomycin or Erythromycin: they eliminate bacteria from the skin, preventing a local infection that can worsen complications; Ointments with Vitamin A such as Hypoglos or Hipodermis: help the skin to heal faster;

such as Hypoglos or Hipodermis: help the skin to heal faster; corticosteroid injections s, such as Prednisolone or Triamcinolone: ​​reduce inflammation of the lumps, relieving swelling, pain and redness;

s, such as Prednisolone or Triamcinolone: ​​reduce inflammation of the lumps, relieving swelling, pain and redness; Analgesicssuch as Paracetamol or Ibuprofen: Help relieve discomfort and pain.

In addition, the dermatologist can also prescribe some medicines that help to reduce the action of the immune system, such as Infliximab or Adalimumab, as they avoid the effect of a protein that seems to worsen cases of hidradenitis.

In addition, any risk factor that may be at the origin of hidradenitis suppurativa should be avoided as much as possible. In areas where hair grows, such as the armpits and groin, laser hair removal is recommended, avoiding methods that attack the skin, as well as deodorants that cause irritation. It is also recommended to wear loose clothing, maintain a healthy weight, avoid hyperglycemic diets and the intake of alcohol and tobacco use.

In the most serious cases, where the symptoms are more intense and there is exaggerated swelling, infection or formation of channels, the doctor may also recommend surgery to remove the lumps and the affected skin. In these cases, it is necessary to have a skin transplant, which is usually taken from other parts of the body.