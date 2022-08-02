Pharmacoderma: what it is, symptoms and how to treat it

Pharmacoderma is a set of skin and body reactions, caused by the use of drugs, which can manifest in various ways, such as red spots on the skin, lumps, rashes or even skin detachment, which can be very serious.

Any medication can trigger these skin reactions, but the ones that most commonly cause these problems are antibiotics, anti-inflammatories, anticonvulsants and psychotropics.

Urticaria.

Main signs and symptoms

Pharmacoderma can manifest itself in different ways, and the main types of presentation are:

Urticaria : forms reddish spots or plaques, scattered or localized, which can cause a lot of itching, being the most common type of allergy manifestation;

: forms reddish spots or plaques, scattered or localized, which can cause a lot of itching, being the most common type of allergy manifestation; acneiform eruption : causes lesions, called exanthema, in the form of vesicles and which have the appearance of pimples;

: causes lesions, called exanthema, in the form of vesicles and which have the appearance of pimples; erythroderma : is another type of exanthema that leaves the skin all over the body red, followed by scaling;

: is another type of exanthema that leaves the skin all over the body red, followed by scaling; Pigmentary erythema or multiforme : appearance of reddish or purplish circular spots, with a small blister in the center, common on the palms of the hands. It is common for the person to have the spot in the same place when using the drug again;

: appearance of reddish or purplish circular spots, with a small blister in the center, common on the palms of the hands. It is common for the person to have the spot in the same place when using the drug again; Erythema nodosum : presence of hardened nodules that are under the skin, with a reddish or purplish color;

: presence of hardened nodules that are under the skin, with a reddish or purplish color; bullous eruptions : blisters of different sizes and shapes, which are at risk of inflaming and infecting;

: blisters of different sizes and shapes, which are at risk of inflaming and infecting; photosensitivity: spots of varying colors, such as red or brown, triggered after exposure to the sun.

These reactions may be accompanied by other symptoms such as generalized itching, swelling in the mouth or eyes, upper respiratory symptoms such as difficulty breathing such as rhinitis, coughing or difficulty swallowing, muscle and joint pain, fever above 40°C, joint pain or, in more severe cases, difficulty in blood clotting.

erythroderma.

To diagnose these changes, caused by medications, the general practitioner or dermatologist must exclude other causes of skin blemishes, such as Zika virus infections, measles and reactions to products or clothing, for example. See which diseases that cause red spots on the skin.

In addition, there are some syndromes that manifest themselves in a serious way, which can arise in some people due to the use of medicines, such as:

Stevens-Johnson Syndrome : presence of spots, blisters and even detachment of the skin, which may appear on mucous membranes in the mouth;

: presence of spots, blisters and even detachment of the skin, which may appear on mucous membranes in the mouth; Toxic epidermal necrolysis : there is also detachment of the skin, which is quite intense and causes sores that can reach the whole body, associated with fever, sore throat, cough and burning eyes;

: there is also detachment of the skin, which is quite intense and causes sores that can reach the whole body, associated with fever, sore throat, cough and burning eyes; Drug Hypersensitivity Syndrome or DRESS: is a reaction characterized by red spots, fever, enlarged lymph nodes, and inflammation of organs, such as hepatitis.

These types of reactions are more common in women, people who are being treated with various medications, who are exposed to the sun, who have kidney or liver diseases, who have a genetic predisposition, who have some change in immunity, such as HIV carriers, babies , elderly or who have a history of food allergies.

How is the treatment done?

Pharmacoderma usually resolves after discontinuation of the drug, or it is also possible to relieve symptoms with the use of anti-allergic or corticosteroids, for example, prescribed by the doctor.

In addition, during treatment, it is recommended that the person follow a light diet, with fewer products that can worsen skin reactions or that cause allergies more easily, such as industrialized products, sausages, canned goods, milk, peanuts and tomatoes, for example. example. Look what kind of food should you have to improve dermatitis.

signs of improvement

Signs of improvement begin to appear when new lesions stop appearing, and lesions begin to progressively decrease. It is common, however, for some types of spots to last for some time, especially when they are dark residual spots or when they are triggered by the sun.

After improvement, it is important to follow up with the dermatologist, who can request an exam to evaluate the types of allergies that the person has, to better guide the drugs or products that should be avoided. See how the allergy test is done.

signs of worsening

There is a risk of worsening in cases where the lesions may increase, or when the symptoms accompanying the skin lesions worsen, such as swelling, fever and joint pain. In these cases, you should go to the emergency room as soon as possible for treatment with drugs, such as antiallergic and corticosteroids, to stop the reaction from progressing and prevent it from turning into serious allergic reactions, such as anaphylactic shock or glottic edema, for example. example.