Lichen planus in the mouth: what it is, causes and treatment

Lichen planus in the mouth, also known as oral lichen planus, is a chronic inflammation of the inner lining of the mouth that causes very painful white or reddish lesions, similar to canker sores.

Since this change in the mouth is caused by the person’s own immune system, it cannot be transmitted, and there is no risk of contamination through kissing or sharing cutlery, for example.

Lichen planus in the mouth cannot be cured, but symptoms can be relieved and controlled with proper treatment, which is usually done with special toothpaste or corticosteroids.

main symptoms

The most common symptoms of lichen planus in the mouth include:

whitish spots in the mouth;

Swollen, red and painful spots;

Open sores in the mouth, similar to canker sores;

Burning sensation in the mouth;

Excessive sensitivity to hot, acidic, or spicy food;

Inflammation of the gums;

Difficulty speaking, chewing or swallowing.

Oral lichen planus patches are most common on the inside of the cheeks, on the tongue, on the roof of the mouth, and on the gums.

When spots appear in the mouth and there is suspicion of lichen planus, it is advisable to consult a dermatologist or dentist to assess the possibility of another problem, such as oral candidiasis, for example, and initiate appropriate treatment. Learn more about what is oral candidiasis and how to treat it.

Possible causes

The real cause of lichen planus in the mouth is not yet known, however, the most recent research indicates that it may be a problem caused by the person’s own immune system, which begins to produce defense cells to attack the cells that are part of the lining. from the mouth.

However, in some people, it is possible that lichen planus is also caused by the use of certain medications, blows to the mouth, infections or allergies, for example. See more about other causes of mouth sores.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment is done only to relieve symptoms and prevent the appearance of spots in the mouth, so in cases where lichen planus does not cause any discomfort, it may not be necessary to do any type of treatment.

When necessary, treatment may include the use of:

Sodium lauryl sulfate-free toothpaste : is a substance that can cause mouth irritation;

: is a substance that can cause mouth irritation; chamomile gel : helps relieve mouth irritation and can be applied daily to affected areas;

: helps relieve mouth irritation and can be applied daily to affected areas; Corticosteroid Medicines , such as triamcinolone: ​​can be used as a tablet, gel or mouthwash and quickly relieves symptoms. However, it should only be used during crises to avoid the side effects of corticosteroids;

, such as triamcinolone: ​​can be used as a tablet, gel or mouthwash and quickly relieves symptoms. However, it should only be used during crises to avoid the side effects of corticosteroids; Immunosuppressive drugssuch as Tacrolimus or Pimecrolimus: they reduce the action of the immune system, relieving symptoms and preventing stains.

During treatment it is also very important to maintain proper oral hygiene and make regular visits to the doctor, especially for tests to help identify early signs of cancer, as people with lichen planus sores in the mouth are more likely to develop oral cancer. .