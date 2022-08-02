What is Lymphocele, what causes it and how to treat it

Lymphocele is any accumulation of lymph in a region of the body, the most common cause being the removal or injury of vessels that carry this fluid, after a blow or the performance of abdominal, pelvic, thoracic, cervical or inguinal surgery, for example. example. The extravasation of lymph fluid accumulates in the tissues near the affected region, which can cause inflammation, infection, or the formation of a cyst at the site.

The lymphatic system is a set of lymphoid organs and vessels that are distributed throughout the body, with the function of draining and filtering excess fluid from the body, directing it to the bloodstream, in addition to acting on the immune system to the defense of the organism. Learn what the lymphatic system is and how it works.

Lymphatic fluid from a lymphocele is usually reabsorbed naturally by the body, and no treatment is required. However, in some cases, in which there is a large accumulation of fluid or when it causes symptoms, such as pain, infection or compression of blood vessels, it is necessary to perform procedures to drain the fluid through a catheter and, in some cases, it may need to undergo sclerotherapy.

Main causes

A lymphocele arises whenever lymph leaks from the lymphatic vessels, which may be contained in the surrounding tissues, which may lead to the development of inflammation and a capsule, leading to the formation of a cyst. This complication is more common in situations such as:

1. Surgery

Any surgery can cause a lymphocele, especially those in which blood vessels are manipulated or lymph nodes are removed, which can appear between about 2 weeks to 6 months after the surgical procedure. Some of the surgeries most associated with this type of complication are:

Abdominal or pelvic, such as hysterectomy, bowel surgery, kidney surgery, or kidney transplantation

Thoracic, such as lungs, aorta, breast area or armpits, for example;

Cervical, like thyroid;

Blood vessels, such as removing an obstruction or correcting a defect, such as an aneurysm.

After abdominal surgery, it is common for the lymphocele to be retained in the retroperitoneal space, which is the most posterior region of the abdominal cavity. In addition, oncological surgeries performed to remove or treat cancer are important causes of lymphocele, as it is common for there to be a need to remove lymph tissue during the procedure.

2. Injuries

Injuries or trauma that cause blood or lymphatic vessels to rupture can cause lymphocele, which can arise in blows or accidents, for example.

Lymphocele can also appear in the genital region, in the form of a hard grain, after intimate contact or masturbation, and can appear as a lump on the labia majora or penis, hours to days after the act. If it is small, treatment may not be necessary, but if it is large, surgery may be necessary.

Learn more about these and other causes of a lump on the penis.

3. Cancer

The development of a tumor or cancer can damage blood or lymph vessels, stimulating the extravasation of lymph to nearby regions.

Symptoms that may arise

When small and uncomplicated, lymphocele does not usually cause symptoms. However, if it increases in volume, and depending on its location and if it causes compression of nearby structures, it can cause symptoms such as:

Abdominal pain;

Frequent urge or difficulty urinating;

Constipation;

Swelling in the genital area or lower limbs;

Hypertension;

Venous thrombosis;

Palpable lump in the abdomen or affected region.

When lymphocele causes obstruction of the urinary tract, such as ureters, kidney function can be impaired, which can become severe.

To confirm the presence of lymphocele, the doctor may order tests such as ultrasound, computed tomography or biochemical analysis of the fluid.

How is the treatment done?

When the lymphocele is small, it is usually reabsorbed in about 1 week, being only monitored by the doctor with exams, such as ultrasound.

However, when they do not regress, increase in size or cause complications such as inflammation, infection, urinary symptoms or increased lymphatic pressure, a procedure must be performed, which can be a puncture to drain the fluid or surgery to remove the cyst.

The use of antibiotics may be indicated by the doctor when an infection is suspected.