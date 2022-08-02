Lichen planus: what it is, symptoms, causes and treatment

Lichen planus is an inflammatory disease that can affect the skin, nails, scalp and even the mucous membranes of the mouth and genital region. This disease is characterized by reddish lesions, which may have small white stripes, with a wrinkled appearance, have a characteristic shine and are accompanied by intense itching and swelling.

Lichen planus lesions can develop slowly or appear suddenly, and can affect men and women of any age and the cause is not well defined, but the appearance of these lesions is related to the immune system reaction and, therefore, is not contagious. .

These skin lesions tend to disappear over time, however, if they do not improve, the dermatologist may recommend the use of corticosteroid-based medications.

The symptoms of lichen planus can vary from one person to another, however, lesions in the mouth, chest, arms, legs or genital region can appear with the following characteristics:

Pain;

Reddish or purplish coloration;

whitish spots;

Itch;

burning.

This disease can also cause the appearance of sores and blisters in the mouth or genital region, hair loss, thinning nails and can generate symptoms very similar to other skin changes.

Thus, the diagnosis of lichen planus is made through a biopsy, which is the removal of a small part of the lesion to be analyzed in the laboratory. See more about how skin biopsy is done and other situations in which it is indicated.

The causes of lichen planus are not well defined, however, it is known that the lesions arise because the body’s defense cells attack the skin and mucous membranes and can be triggered due to exposure to chemicals and metals, to drugs based on quinacrine and quinidine and the hepatitis C virus.

In addition, skin lesions caused by lichen planus tend to appear suddenly, and often appear in stressful situations, can last for weeks and disappear on their own. However, lichen planus is a chronic seasonal disease, that is, it has no cure and reappears from time to time.

Lichen planus is a disease that affects the skin and can be divided into several types, depending on the location and characteristics of the lesions, such as:

hypertrophic lichen planus: is characterized by red, wart-like lesions;

is characterized by red, wart-like lesions; linear lichen planus: appears as a red or purple line on the skin;

appears as a red or purple line on the skin; bullous lichen planus: consists of the appearance of blisters or vesicles around the lesions;

consists of the appearance of blisters or vesicles around the lesions; nail lichen planus: it is the type that affects the nail region, leaving them weakened and brittle;

it is the type that affects the nail region, leaving them weakened and brittle; pigmentary lichen planus: it appears after sun exposure, usually does not itch and is visible by the gray color of the skin.

This disease can also affect the scalp, causing hair breakage and scarring, and regions of the genital mucosa, esophagus, tongue and mouth. Check out other symptoms of lichen planus of the mouth and which treatment is indicated.

Treatment for lichen planus is recommended by a dermatologist and is based on the use of medications to relieve itching such as antiallergic and corticosteroid-based ointments, such as 0.05% clobetasol propionate, and techniques with phototherapy. Learn more about how lichen planus is treated.

As lichen planus is a chronic disease and can recur even after treatment, the doctor often recommends the use of antidepressants and follow-up with a psychologist.

Also, it is possible to adopt some homemade measures to relieve symptoms, such as avoiding the use of scented soaps and lotions, using cotton underwear and applying cold compresses to the place that is itching. In addition, some studies reveal that green tea can help reduce skin lesions caused by oral lichen planus.