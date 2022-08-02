Wisdom teeth: when to remove and how to recover

The wisdom tooth is the last tooth to erupt, around the age of 18 and it can take several years for it to erupt completely. However, it is common for the dentist to indicate its removal through a minor surgery because it may not have enough space inside the mouth, putting pressure on the other teeth or even being damaged by cavities.

The wisdom tooth extraction should always be done in a dental office and takes a few minutes with local anesthesia, after which a few stitches are given. Postoperatively, it is advised to avoid eating or drinking for at least 2 hours and if there is a lot of pain after surgery, an analgesic should be taken every 4 hours and rest for at least 1 day.

Complete recovery from wisdom tooth extraction can take up to 1 week, but this period may vary depending on the complexity of the surgery and the number of teeth removed, for example. However, there are some precautions that can speed up healing.

Wisdom teeth that need to be removed

When is it necessary to extract the wisdom

Generally, the dentist recommends wisdom tooth extraction when:

The tooth cannot come out of the gum and is stuck;

The tooth is erupting at the wrong angle, putting pressure on the other teeth;

There is not enough space in the arch to receive the new tooth;

The wisdom tooth has cavities or there is gum disease.

Also, if during the birth of the wisdom tooth the pain becomes very intense and unbearable, the doctor may also advise that the tooth be removed, so as not to cause further discomfort. Here are some natural ways to relieve toothache.

After the wisdom tooth extraction, the healing of the site takes about 1 week and, therefore, some dentists prefer to remove more than one wisdom tooth at the same time, if necessary, to avoid having to go through the healing process several times. times in a row.

How is wisdom extraction performed?

Before extracting the tooth, the dentist will evaluate if it is necessary to take antibiotics for 8 days before surgery, if there are signs of decay or inflammation in the wisdom to prevent infections and for the anesthesia to take effect.

On the day of the extraction, the dentist will anesthetize the part of the mouth necessary to remove the tooth, and then, with his own instruments, he will move the wisdom tooth away from the others and pull it, removing it. In case the tooth has not yet fully erupted, a cut can be made in the gum to where the tooth is located, so that it can be removed.

Once removed, the dentist will close the area with stitches, if necessary, and will place a sterile compress on the area so that the person can bite down to stop the bleeding.

The easiest teeth to remove are those that are neither inflamed nor impacted, having a faster extraction and easier recovery. The impacted wisdom tooth may take longer in surgery for its extraction and recovery may be a little slower due to the size of the cut in the mouth.

decayed wisdom tooth

Signs of an inflamed wisdom tooth

When the wisdom tooth is decayed it is normal to have bad breath, but when the wisdom tooth is inflamed there are still other signs such as:

Sharp toothache with throbbing sensation;

Pain in the face, near the jaw;

Headache;

Redness at the birthplace of the wisdom tooth.

These symptoms can occur when the wisdom tooth is coming in, but they are more bearable. When the wisdom tooth does not have enough space to erupt, it can start to erupt crookedly, stop erupting for a period and after a few months erupt again.

Care after wisdom tooth extraction

After removing the wisdom, the dentist should guide certain recommendations such as biting the compress that he leaves inside the mouth to prevent bleeding, staying with it for about 1 to 2 hours. In addition, you must:

avoid hot foods and prefer ice cream, as long as they are liquid or soft, especially on the same day as the wisdom tooth is removed;

and prefer ice cream, as long as they are liquid or soft, especially on the same day as the wisdom tooth is removed; do not make mouthwash or use mouthwash to prevent irritation and bleeding, during the first day;

or use mouthwash to prevent irritation and bleeding, during the first day; Use a soft bristle brush to brush your teeth, and only the day after surgery;

to brush your teeth, and only the day after surgery; Rest on the day of extraction wisdom tooth, avoiding going to work;

wisdom tooth, avoiding going to work; Return to physical activities more intense only 3 to 5 days after extraction, or as directed by the doctor.

It is normal for the side of the face where the wisdom was removed to be swollen, so you can take an anti-inflammatory such as Ibuprofen and use a cold compress on your face. Lymphatic drainage can also help to deflate, relieving pain. See how to do it in the video below:

How to speed up healing

In order for the gum tissues to heal faster, reducing pain and swelling, you should eat foods rich in protein such as boiled eggs, shredded chicken or baked fish, for example.

These foods contain the nutrients the body needs to close the wound faster, speeding up healing. Learn more examples of what you can eat when you can’t chew.

Warning signs to return to the dentist

You should go back to the dentist if symptoms such as:

Fever above 38ºC;

Increased swelling at the tooth extraction site;

Very intense pain that gets worse over time;

Excessive bleeding.

In addition, if it seems that a piece of food has entered the wound, you should also go back to the dentist, to remove and prevent the development of an infection at the site, for example. Generally, when a piece of food gets stuck inside the wound, it is common to feel a lot of tenderness or a throbbing sensation.