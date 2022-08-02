PICC catheter: what it is, what it is for and main care

The peripherally inserted central venous catheter, better known as the PICC catheter, is a flexible, thin and long silicone tube, between 20 to 65 cm in length, which is introduced into the arm vein until it reaches the heart vein and serves for administration of drugs such as antibiotics, chemotherapy and serum.

The PICC is a type of catheter that lasts up to 6 months and is performed in people who are undergoing long-term treatment with injectable drugs, and who need to collect blood several times. The PICC implantation procedure is done under local anesthesia in an outpatient setting and the person can go home at the end of the procedure.

what is it for

The PICC catheter is recommended for people who need to undergo some type of treatment that lasts a long time, because after being placed, it can last up to 6 months. It is a type of catheter that prevents the person from taking several bites, and can be used for:

Cancer treatment: serves for application of chemotherapy directly into the vein;

serves for application of chemotherapy directly into the vein; Parenteral nutrition: is the delivery of liquid nutrients by vein, for example, in people with problems with the digestive system;

is the delivery of liquid nutrients by vein, for example, in people with problems with the digestive system; Treatment of serious infections: consists of the administration of antibiotics, antifungals or antivirals by vein;

consists of the administration of antibiotics, antifungals or antivirals by vein; Contrast exams: serves for administration of iodine, gadolinium or barium injectable contrast agents;

serves for administration of iodine, gadolinium or barium injectable contrast agents; Blood collection: performing blood tests on people with fragile veins in the arm;

The PICC can also be used for blood or platelet transfusion, as long as the doctor authorizes it and nursing care is performed, such as washing with saline solution.

This type of catheter is not suitable for people who have clotting problems, malformations in the veins, cardiac pacemakers, burns or wounds at the place where it will be inserted. In addition, people who have had a mastectomy, that is, who have removed a breast, can only use the PICC on the opposite side to which they had the surgery previously. See more about recovery after breast removal.

How is done

The implantation of the PICC catheter can be done by a cardiovascular doctor or qualified nurse, lasts an average of one hour and can be done in an outpatient clinic, not requiring hospitalization. Before starting the procedure, the person is accommodated on a stretcher, having to keep their arms straight.

After that, an antisepsis is performed to clean the skin and anesthesia is applied to the place where the catheter will be inserted, which, in most cases, is in the region of the non-dominant forearm, near the fold. The doctor or nurse may use ultrasound throughout the procedure to visualize the path and size of the vein.

Then, the needle is introduced into the vein and the flexible tube is inserted inside it, which goes to the vein of the heart, causing no pain to the person. After the tube is inserted, it is possible to verify that there is a small extension outside, which is where the medicines will be administered.

At the end, an X-ray will be taken to confirm the location of the catheter and a dressing is applied to the skin to avoid infections, as is done after the completion of a central venous catheter. Learn more about central venous catheter.

Main care

The PICC catheter can be used by people undergoing outpatient treatment, so people often go home with the catheter in their arm. However, some precautions are necessary, such as:

During the bath, it is necessary to protect the catheter region with plastic film;

Do not force your arm, avoiding picking up or throwing heavy objects;

Do not dive into the sea or pool;

Do not check blood pressure in the arm where the catheter is located;

Check for the presence of blood or secretion at the catheter site;

Always keep the dressing dry.

In addition, when the PICC catheter is used in the hospital or clinic for treatment, care is taken by the nursing team, such as washing with saline solution, checking the return of blood through the catheter, observing signs that indicate infection, changing the cap on the tip. catheter and dressing change every 7 days.

Possible complications

The PICC catheter is safe, however, in some cases, complications can occur, such as bleeding, cardiac arrhythmia, blood clots, thrombosis, infection or obstruction. These complications can be treated, but often, the doctor recommends removing the PICC catheter to prevent other health problems from arising.

Therefore, if any of these signs appear, or if you have fever, shortness of breath, palpitations, swelling at the site or if an accident happens and a part of the catheter comes out, you must contact a doctor immediately.