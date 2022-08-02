Baby pharyngitis: what it is, symptoms and how to treat it

Baby pharyngitis is inflammation of the pharynx or throat, as it is popularly called, and can occur at any age, being more frequent in younger children because the immune system is still developing and the habit of frequently placing hands or objects in the mouth.

Pharyngitis can be viral, when caused by a virus, or bacterial, when caused by bacteria. The most common and severe pharyngitis is strep throat or angina, which is a type of bacterial pharyngitis caused by Streptococcus-like bacteria.

main symptoms

The main symptoms of pharyngitis in babies are:

Fever of variable intensity;

Baby refuses to eat or drink:

The baby cries when he eats or swallows;

softness;

Cough;

Nasal discharge;

Red or pus-filled throat;

The baby often complains of sore throats;

Headache.

It is important that the symptoms of pharyngitis in the baby are soon identified and treated according to the pediatrician’s guidance, as pharyngitis can favor the occurrence of other infections and inflammations, such as sinusitis and otitis. Learn how to recognize otitis in a baby.

Causes of pharyngitis in babies

Pharyngitis in the baby can be caused by both viruses and bacteria, with pharyngitis occurring more frequently due to infection with streptococcal bacteria.

Pharyngitis in the baby usually develops as a result of flu, cold or throat obstruction due to secretions, for example.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for baby pharyngitis can be done at home and includes:

Give the baby soft foods that are easy to swallow;

Give the baby plenty of water and other liquids such as orange juice, for example, to the child;

Give pasteurized honey to children over 1 year of age to moisturize the throat and relieve coughing;

Gargles with warm salt water for children over 5 years of age;

In the presence of secretions, wash the child’s nose with saline solution.

In addition to these measures, the pediatrician may indicate the use of medication in the treatment of pharyngitis. In case of viral pharyngitis, medicines such as Paracetamol or Ibuprofen to treat pain and fever, and in case of bacterial pharyngitis, antibiotics.

The sore throat caused by a virus usually disappears in about 7 days and the child usually starts to feel better 3 days after starting the antibiotic, in the case of bacterial pharyngitis, and the antibiotic should be continued as directed pediatrician even if the symptoms disappear.

Learn other home remedies to treat baby’s sore throat.

when to go to the doctor

It is important to take the child to the pediatrician if he has a fever or if the sore throat lasts longer than 24 hours. In addition, it is recommended to go to the pediatrician if the child has difficulty breathing, is drooling a lot or has difficulty swallowing.

If the child seems to be very sick, such as being quiet for a while, not wanting to play and eat, it is also necessary to take him to the pediatrician.