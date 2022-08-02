Abdominal discomfort: main causes and what to do

Abdominal discomfort can be caused by an inadequate diet, which causes the accumulation of gases in the intestine and can even cause constipation.

When abdominal discomfort is caused by a sharp pain, which does not go away, and the belly is swollen in total, or located in a small region, it can be accumulated gas. Other possibilities include poor digestion, constipation, as well as pain during ovulation or even a symptom of pregnancy.

Here are some possible causes of abdominal discomfort:

1. Excessive gas

In the case of gas, discomfort arises after a meal, especially if you have mixed fiber-rich foods with fatty foods.

What to do: walk, drink lots of water and choose to eat cooked vegetables, fresh fruits and whole grains, which are great tips for anyone who suffers from abdominal discomfort caused by gas. If after defecating and passing some gas the abdominal discomfort does not disappear completely, it is best to seek medical attention, as this discomfort may be a symptom of another disease or more serious gastrointestinal disorder.

2. Poor digestion

If the discomfort affects the upper region of the abdomen, it is possible that it is poor digestion, which causes a feeling of full stomach, or a full stomach, in addition to belching, heartburn and feeling that you have just eaten, when the last meal was more than 2 hours ago. hours. See other symptoms that help identify a case of poor digestion.

What to do: in addition to a change in diet, medication can be used, such as fruit salt and milk of magnesia, or teas, such as boldo and fennel. The persistence of maldigestion for long periods should be investigated by a gastroenterologist and thus assess whether there is any other disease of the gastrointestinal tract associated with the discomfort.

3. Ovulation pain

Some women may experience pain or discomfort in the pelvic area around ovulation. So, one month she may have pain on the left side, and the following month she may have pain on the right side, depending on which ovary is ovulating. Although this is not always related to a disease, the presence of a large-volume ovarian cyst can be the cause of the greatest discomfort.

What to do: Placing a hot water compress on the painful area can ease the discomfort in no time. If there is cramping, taking a cramping medication, which can be an antispasmodic or anti-inflammatory, is a more effective way to feel better.

4. pregnancy

Feeling some discomfort in the uterine region can happen at the beginning of pregnancy in some more sensitive women.

What to do: to confirm pregnancy, you must take a pregnancy test that you buy at the pharmacy or blood test. It should be suspected if you are of childbearing age and have had unprotected sex during your fertile period and there is a delay in menstruation. Know how to calculate when your fertile period is.

5. Constipation

Not having a bowel movement for more than 3 days can cause discomfort in the abdominal region, but this symptom can appear earlier in people who have the habit of evacuating daily or more than 1 time a day.

What to do: The ideal is to drink more water and ingest a greater amount of fiber to increase the fecal cake. Foods like papaya, figs, dried black plums, orange with pomace and unsweetened plain yogurt are natural laxatives. In addition, sunflower seeds can be added to salads or a cup of yogurt to naturally loosen the bowels. When this is not enough, you can take a laxative such as lacto-purge or dulcolax, for example.

when to go to the doctor

A medical consultation is recommended, going to the health post or hospital, if you present:

Abdominal pain that gets worse every day;

If the pain is always present even at night;

If you have vomit, urine or bloody stools;

If the discomfort is present for more than 1 month, with no apparent cause.

In this case, the doctor can observe the appearance and palpation of the abdomen and request tests such as colonoscopy, if he suspects gastrointestinal alterations, if he suspects alterations in the stomach, he can request an upper digestive endoscopy or if there is a suspicion of alteration in the functioning of any organ, he can ask for a ultrasound, for example.