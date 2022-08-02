Iodotherapy: what it is for, effects on the body and risks

Radioactive iodine is an iodine-based drug that emits radiation, used mainly for the treatment called Iodotherapy, indicated in certain cases of hyperthyroidism or thyroid cancer. In smaller doses, it can also be used to evaluate the functioning of the thyroid, in the scintigraphy exam.

Iodine 131 is the most used in the treatment, however, iodine 123 is the best option for performing the exam, as it has lesser effects and duration in the body. To perform this type of procedure on the thyroid, special preparation is necessary, which consists of avoiding foods and medicines that contain iodine about 2 weeks beforehand. Here’s how to go on an iodine-free diet.

In addition, some care is necessary after using radioactive iodine, such as staying isolated in a room for about 3 days, and avoiding contact with other people, especially children and pregnant women, until the drug levels decrease and there is no risk of contaminating others with its effect.

what is it for

The use of radioactive iodine in medicine has 3 main indications:

1. Iodotherapy for Hyperthyroidism

Radioactive iodine can be used to treat hyperthyroidism, especially in Graves’ diseases, and is usually indicated when the patient does not improve with the use of drugs, when he cannot use them due to allergies, when he has serious adverse reactions to medication or when a more definitive treatment of the disease is needed, such as people who have heart disease, for example.

How it works: treatment with radioactive iodine works by causing intense inflammation in the thyroid cells, followed by fibrosis of its tissues, which is responsible for reducing the excess of hormones produced.

After the treatment, the person will continue the evaluations with the endocrinologist, who will monitor the thyroid functioning, if the treatment was effective or if there is a need to use medication. Check out more about the main ways to treat hyperthyroidism.

2. Iodotherapy for thyroid cancer

Treatment with radioactive iodine in thyroid cancer is indicated as a way to eliminate remnants of cancer cells after thyroid removal, reducing the risk of cancer recurrence. In some cases, it can also be used to help eliminate metastases, and the symptoms produced by them.

How it works: radioactive iodine has an affinity for the thyroid, so it helps to find and eliminate cancer cells from this gland, and the dose used is variable, calculated by the oncologist to be able to destroy these cells.

3. Thyroid scintigraphy

It is an exam indicated by doctors to study the functioning of the thyroid, to investigate the diseases that may arise in this organ, especially when there is a suspicion of cancerous nodules or that are producing thyroid hormones in excess.

How it works: to perform the exam, the person is asked to ingest a quantity of radioactive iodine (iodine 123 or iodine 131) with a straw, then images are generated for the device in 2 steps, one after 2 hours and another after 24 hours . As the dose of radioactive iodine is low, the person can go out and carry out their normal activities during this period.

Pregnant or breastfeeding women should not have this test. Learn more about when thyroid scintigraphy is indicated and how it is performed.

Necessary care before radioiodine therapy

To perform radioactive iodine treatment, some precautions are needed before the procedure, which include:

Follow a diet without iodinenot consuming foods that contain iodine in the 2 weeks prior to treatment or examination, which includes saltwater fish, seafood, seaweed, whiskey, industrialized breads, chocolates, canned, spiced products or products containing sardines, tuna or soy and derivatives, such as soy, tofu and soy milk;

Do not use medicines that contain iodine or thyroid hormones in the days prior to the exam, as directed by the doctor;

or thyroid hormones in the days prior to the exam, as directed by the doctor; Avoid chemicals that contain iodine in the month before the exam, such as hair dye, nail polish, tanning oil or iodized alcohol, for example;

in the month before the exam, such as hair dye, nail polish, tanning oil or iodized alcohol, for example; Carry out the fasting test of at least 4 hours.

Care after radiotherapy

After taking the radioactive iodine tablet, the person is left with high doses of radioactivity in the body, which passes through the skin, urine and feces, so some care is needed to avoid passing the radiation to others:

Stay in a room in isolation for about 8 days of using radioactive iodine, as directed by the doctor. Generally, you can stay 2 to 3 days in the hospital and on the other days you can be at home, but without contact with others, especially pregnant women and pets;

for about 8 days of using radioactive iodine, as directed by the doctor. Generally, you can stay 2 to 3 days in the hospital and on the other days you can be at home, but without contact with others, especially pregnant women and pets; drink plenty of water to produce more urine, which helps eliminate radioactivity from the body;

to produce more urine, which helps eliminate radioactivity from the body; Consume citrus products such as lemon water or mints, to stimulate the salivary glands to produce more saliva and fight dry mouth, and prevent them from suffering from the accumulation of the medicine.

such as lemon water or mints, to stimulate the salivary glands to produce more saliva and fight dry mouth, and prevent them from suffering from the accumulation of the medicine. Always stay at least 1 meter away of any person, not being allowed to have sex, or sleep in the same bed, during the period recommended by the doctor;

of any person, not being allowed to have sex, or sleep in the same bed, during the period recommended by the doctor; Wash all clothes separately used during that week, as well as sheets and towels;

used during that week, as well as sheets and towels; After urinating or having a bowel movement always flush 3 times in a row, in addition to not sharing the bathroom with anyone else in the house.

Dishes and cutlery do not need to be washed separately, and there is no need for special feeding after taking radioactive iodine.

Possible side effects

Some of the side effects that radioactive iodine treatment can cause include nausea, abdominal pain, and swelling and pain in the salivary glands.

In the long term, the effect of radioactive iodine can cause hypothyroidism, requiring the use of medication to replace the lack of thyroid hormones. In addition, the action of radioactive iodine can also impair the functioning of other glands in the body, such as salivary and eye glands, causing dry mouth or dry eyes, for example.