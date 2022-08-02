Brazilian Natural Medicine

Wild pine: what is it for and how to use it

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 4 mins ago
2 minutes read

The Scots pine, also known as pine cone and pine pine, is a tree found most commonly in colder climate regions, originating in Europe. This tree has the scientific name of pine sylvestris may have other types such as pinus pinaster and Strobus pine.

The pollen of this plant, as well as the essential oil extracted from the bark, are being increasingly studied for use in the treatment of respiratory problems, rheumatic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, fungal and bacterial infections, muscle and nerve pain and also can help fight aging.

Essential oil and products based on wild pine pollen can be found in health food stores and in some compounding pharmacies, however, before using these products it is necessary to consult a herbalist and follow the guidelines of a general practitioner.

Wild pine is a tree from which essential oil and pollen can be extracted, which generally serve to help treat respiratory system problems such as colds, hoarseness, sinusitis and cough with phlegm, as it has an expectorant and bronchodilator effect. .

Some studies have been developed to show the relevance of the use of wild pine in the relief of muscular and rheumatological pain, caused by rheumatoid arthritis, and in the treatment of joint inflammation and infections caused by fungi and bacteria. Scots pine pollen has also been proven to play an important role against skin aging.

Scots pine pollen contains particles of vitamin D, which is important for bone development, preventing diseases such as diabetes, helping to maintain body balance and strengthening the immune system. See more other functions of vitamin D.

Another substance found in the pollen extract and essential oil of wild pine is the hormone testosterone, known to increase muscle mass, however, the amount of this hormone in this plant is very low and does not cause visible effects on the body.

In addition, the essential oil of this plant has antifungal and antibiotic properties, as studies prove that the components found in this plant inhibit the growth and development of bacteria, yeasts and fungi.

Wild pine should be used in the form of essential oil, extracted from the tree’s branches, and products made from pollen, such as ointments, creams, emulsions, bath oils and gel alcohol. The most practical and easy ways to use essential oil are:

  • for inhalation: put 2 drops of wild pine essential oil in 1 book of boiling water and inhale the vapors for 10 minutes;
  • to the bath: apply 5g of essential oil in the bath with water between 35-38°C and stay in the bath for 10 to 20 minutes.

This essential oil is sold in health food stores or compounding pharmacies.

The side effects of essential oil are not yet well defined, but products that contain wild pine pollen have substances that can cause an allergic reaction such as skin irritation, sneezing and itching. Also, because of the risk of causing eye irritation, essential oil should not be applied around the eyes.

Essential oil and products extracted from pine pollen should not be used by people who have bronchial asthma, because of the risk of developing an allergic attack with coughing and shortness of breath.

It is also not recommended to apply wild pine products on the face of babies and children up to 2 years of age, as it can lead to spasms, respiratory problems or skin burns.

Always consult a doctor.

Verified by RJ985 – Brazilian natural medicine CMIO.org

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 4 mins ago
2 minutes read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Jucá: what it is, what it is for and how to take it

52 mins ago

Does sugar water help calm you down?

2 hours ago

Acromegaly and gigantism: symptoms, causes and treatment

2 hours ago

What is arteriography and how is the exam performed?

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.