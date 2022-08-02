Wild pine: what is it for and how to use it

The Scots pine, also known as pine cone and pine pine, is a tree found most commonly in colder climate regions, originating in Europe. This tree has the scientific name of pine sylvestris may have other types such as pinus pinaster and Strobus pine.

The pollen of this plant, as well as the essential oil extracted from the bark, are being increasingly studied for use in the treatment of respiratory problems, rheumatic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, fungal and bacterial infections, muscle and nerve pain and also can help fight aging.

Essential oil and products based on wild pine pollen can be found in health food stores and in some compounding pharmacies, however, before using these products it is necessary to consult a herbalist and follow the guidelines of a general practitioner.

Wild pine is a tree from which essential oil and pollen can be extracted, which generally serve to help treat respiratory system problems such as colds, hoarseness, sinusitis and cough with phlegm, as it has an expectorant and bronchodilator effect. .

Some studies have been developed to show the relevance of the use of wild pine in the relief of muscular and rheumatological pain, caused by rheumatoid arthritis, and in the treatment of joint inflammation and infections caused by fungi and bacteria. Scots pine pollen has also been proven to play an important role against skin aging.

Scots pine pollen contains particles of vitamin D, which is important for bone development, preventing diseases such as diabetes, helping to maintain body balance and strengthening the immune system. See more other functions of vitamin D.

Another substance found in the pollen extract and essential oil of wild pine is the hormone testosterone, known to increase muscle mass, however, the amount of this hormone in this plant is very low and does not cause visible effects on the body.

In addition, the essential oil of this plant has antifungal and antibiotic properties, as studies prove that the components found in this plant inhibit the growth and development of bacteria, yeasts and fungi.

Wild pine should be used in the form of essential oil, extracted from the tree’s branches, and products made from pollen, such as ointments, creams, emulsions, bath oils and gel alcohol. The most practical and easy ways to use essential oil are:

for inhalation : put 2 drops of wild pine essential oil in 1 book of boiling water and inhale the vapors for 10 minutes;

: put 2 drops of wild pine essential oil in 1 book of boiling water and inhale the vapors for 10 minutes; to the bath: apply 5g of essential oil in the bath with water between 35-38°C and stay in the bath for 10 to 20 minutes.

This essential oil is sold in health food stores or compounding pharmacies.

The side effects of essential oil are not yet well defined, but products that contain wild pine pollen have substances that can cause an allergic reaction such as skin irritation, sneezing and itching. Also, because of the risk of causing eye irritation, essential oil should not be applied around the eyes.

Essential oil and products extracted from pine pollen should not be used by people who have bronchial asthma, because of the risk of developing an allergic attack with coughing and shortness of breath.

It is also not recommended to apply wild pine products on the face of babies and children up to 2 years of age, as it can lead to spasms, respiratory problems or skin burns.